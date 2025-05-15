Wreckage Of Drone-Like Object Found In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: Days after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the wreckage of a drone-like object was found in village 12 A of Anupgarh here in Rajasthan on Thursday. Officials said the suspicious debris was found on a forest department land, which is only 15 kilometres from the International Border (IB).
Police claimed that the locals informed them about the flying object that had fallen near the fields, following which a team rushed to the spot.
“Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Anupgarh Police Station and Border Security Force (BSF) reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started the investigation,” they said.
Earlier, it was feared that this drone-like object may have come from across the border, but no official had yet confirmed it. “We seized the object, and experts from the Army, Air Force, and BSF are examining it. Security agencies are trying to find out whether any kind of smuggling or espionage was done through the drone,” police officer Ishwar Jangid said.
He said that a search operation was also being conducted in the area to find any other suspicious objects. “Security agencies are seriously investigating the incident and are trying to find out how this drone got here,” Ishwar said.
The administration issued an appeal to follow the blackout after spotting another suspicious glowing object in Jhunjhunu earlier on Tuesday. Similar activity was witnessed in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi.
Due to this, a high alert is still in place in many districts, and people have been advised to follow the blackout norm.
