Pulwama: Wreckage of an unknown aircraft was found in the Wuyan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the remains of the crashed aircraft were found at two locations—Main Wuyan Chowk and Astan Chowk—in the area today. The wreckage was examined by Indian Air Force (IAF) officials at these two spots this morning. However, they didn't speak to the media about the incident.

The Wuyan area, particularly these two spots, was cordoned off by paramilitary and policemen while the air force officials were examining the mangled pieces of the aircraft.

Wreckage Of Crashed Unknown Aircraft Found In Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

An official response about this crash and wreckage is yet to be ascertained, as there is no statement from the police or the air force.

Wuyan residents who didn't want to be named told ETV Bharat that they heard loud explosions at around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We didn't sleep after the explosive sounds, fearing that the war had begun between India and Pakistan,” said a local youth. “We were apprehensive, as the tense situation has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were massacred on April 22,” he said.

Security personnel in Wuyan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, where wreckage of crashed unknown aircraft was found (ETV Bharat)

This comes as India Wednesday night launched “Operation Sindoor” and said that they struck nine terrorist locations inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. However, Pakistan refuted the strike, saying six locations were hit in which 8 civilians were killed and many were injured.