'Would Affect Right To Worship': Kerala High Court Bans Strikes, Protests At Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned strikes and protests in Sabarimala, saying that such things cannot be allowed at a place of worship.
The order comes a day after the dolly workers held a strike in protest against the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)’s plan to introduce a prepaid system for their services in Sabarimala.
The court of justices Anil K Narendran and S Muralikrishna observed that the strikes and protests in Pampa and Sannidhanam would affect the devotees’ right to worship. “If the dolly workers have any complaints, they should have informed the concerned people,” it said.
“People spend days or sometimes weeks to reach Sabarimala. What will the elderly, the disabled, and the sick do if they do not get the dolly service when they come like this?” it asked.
“Pilgrims cannot be told not to be taken or dropped off. Who will take responsibility if something happens to them? Sabarimala is a place of worship. No strike or protest is acceptable there,” the court said, adding that the Chief Police Coordinator and the Devaswom Board should ensure it should not be repeated in the future.
Why Dolly Workers Protested
Dolly workers had called for a strike in protest against the board’s plan to introduce a prepaid system for their services in Sabarimala.
The board announced that three counters will be established at Pamba, Neelimala, and Sannidhanam. “The amount collected for the dolly service through the counter will be handed over to the dolly workers later,” it said.
The strike began at Pampa, with workers saying the board did not provide enough details about the prepaid system. The carriers also accuse the board of deciding without proper consultation. In response, the TDB said it took the decision based on the high court directive.
Dolly carriers play a key role in helping pilgrims travel between Pampa and Sannidhanam, especially elderly or ill devotees who cannot walk the tough route to Sabarimala.
Each dolly is a cane chair mounted on two poles, operated by four men. The journey, which is five kilometres long, usually takes about 90 minutes.
Currently, the rates are fixed at Rs 4,000 for devotees weighing up to 80 kg, Rs 5,000 for those between 80 and 100 kg, and Rs 6,000 for those above 100 kg.
Dolly Workers Call Off Protest
After negotiations and subsequent assurances by the additional district magistrate (ADM) Arun S. Nair, the dolly workers called off the strike.
The ADM asked them to submit their requirements in writing and promised the workers that they would be given a chance to present their demands in front of the TDB officials and police, who also took part in the meeting held at the Sreerama Saketham Auditorium in Pamba.
