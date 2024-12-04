ETV Bharat / bharat

'Would Affect Right To Worship': Kerala High Court Bans Strikes, Protests At Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned strikes and protests in Sabarimala, saying that such things cannot be allowed at a place of worship.

The order comes a day after the dolly workers held a strike in protest against the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)’s plan to introduce a prepaid system for their services in Sabarimala.

The court of justices Anil K Narendran and S Muralikrishna observed that the strikes and protests in Pampa and Sannidhanam would affect the devotees’ right to worship. “If the dolly workers have any complaints, they should have informed the concerned people,” it said.

“People spend days or sometimes weeks to reach Sabarimala. What will the elderly, the disabled, and the sick do if they do not get the dolly service when they come like this?” it asked.

“Pilgrims cannot be told not to be taken or dropped off. Who will take responsibility if something happens to them? Sabarimala is a place of worship. No strike or protest is acceptable there,” the court said, adding that the Chief Police Coordinator and the Devaswom Board should ensure it should not be repeated in the future.

Why Dolly Workers Protested

Dolly workers had called for a strike in protest against the board’s plan to introduce a prepaid system for their services in Sabarimala.

The board announced that three counters will be established at Pamba, Neelimala, and Sannidhanam. “The amount collected for the dolly service through the counter will be handed over to the dolly workers later,” it said.