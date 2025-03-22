Worrying Signs? Hirakud Dam's Water Capacity Drops By 27% Due To Silt Accumulation

Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam, the largest and most significant water infrastructure of Odisha crucial for irrigation, power generation and flood control, is facing a major challenge due to silt accumulation.

Reportedly, the water holding capacity of the reservoir has reduced significantly as silt is accumulating at a rate much faster than it was anticipated. As per the information, the storage capacity has diminished by almost 27 percent, triggering concerns over its power generation and flood moderation capacity.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, retired chief engineer of Water Resources Department Yashwant Parida explained, "Accumulation of silt is a natural process and consequence of blocking the course of Mahanadi river and storing its water in the reservoir. This phenomena is witnessed in all reservoirs. The process is no different in Hirakud Dam. However, the rate of silt deposition has been higher than expected. Initially, it was estimated that 2.5 hectares of silt per 100 square kilometers would get accumulated annually. But by 2000, it was found that deposition had increased to 5 hectares per 100 square kilometers, which was two times higher than the previous estimate. While this will not cause any damage to the river embankment, the storage capacity will be affected for sure."

The water storage capacity of Hirakud reservoir has reduced by about 27 percent, he pointed.

The maximum water storage capacity of Hirakud reservoir is 630 ft, and when the water level drops below 590 ft, it enters dead storage zone. "The dead storage zone is the water below the lowest outlet level while live storage is water available for use between the lowest level and full reservoir level. Now, nearly 50 percent of the Dam's dead storage area is filled with silt," Parida stated, clarifying that this deposition will not affect the quality of water.

Desilting Process Is Daunting Task

Hirakud Dam spreads over an area of ​​743 square kilometers, and removing silt from such a large area is not only daunting, but considered nearly impossible. Silt storage is equally challenging. Apart from this, large tree stumps submerged in the reservoir have complicated the process to use the dredging equipment. Official reports suggest that dredging was done between 2008 and 2010 in the mouth of the administrative canal as it was not receiving adequate water supply. However, dredging the entire reservoir is not practical, cited another official.

Sushil Kumar Behera, Chief Engineer of the Mahanadi basin, also acknowledged the decline in water storage capacity owing to silt deposition. "The reservoir's catchment areas cover approximately 83,400 square kilometers. Silt deposition is natural and obvious. The age of the dam is about 68 years and two surveys have been conducted, one in 1957 and other in 2000. In the second survey, it was found that the overall water capacity has reduced by 27 percent and the usable water storage has decreased by 17 percent," he said.

While silt accumulation is not going to affect the dam's structure, Behera feels the consequent reduction in water holding capacity could impact irrigation, power generation and industrial water supply.

The official stated that necessary steps are under consideration to mitigate the issue. "An expert had given a demonstration regarding silt removal technique. The proposal is currently under review, and might be implemented soon," mentioned the chief engineer.