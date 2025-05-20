ETV Bharat / bharat

'Worried About Dragon's Mouth...' SC On Flipkart Creating Monopolies, Appoints Amicus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that it wants big players to come and invest in the country, but at the same time, it is worried about the dragon's mouth. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant said that Flipkart, an e-commerce major, was known for creating monopolies and did not mince words to express its concern regarding the issues faced by the smaller players in the market.

The bench, also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh, observed, “We want big players to come and invest here, but at the same time we are worried about the dragon's mouth...”. The bench stressed that it is a serious issue, and we have to keep the interests of consumers and small players in mind. “Some balancing authority is needed," said the bench.

The bench decided to appoint an amicus curiae to assist it in the adjudication of the dispute arising out of a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order asking the fair-trade regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI), to initiate a probe against Flipkart for an alleged use of its dominant position.

The bench wondered why the complainant, All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which alleged unfair trade practices by Flipkart, was nowhere, as its lawyers had no instructions from the body.

A counsel informed the bench that AIOVA might have been disbanded or no longer existed. The bench told Flipkart's counsel that it would like to examine the issue of creating a monopoly.

Flipkart’s counsel contended that due to the platform, many small vendors were able to take their businesses to the national level.