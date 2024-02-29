Worms in Cadbury Chocolates? Telangana State Food Lab Report Confirms

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the snack food giant Mondelez, the Telangana State Food Laboratory has confirmed the presence of white worms and webs in two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates sent by a social activist for testing earlier this month.

The test report issued by the Telangana State Food Laboratory, Zacharam on Feb 22 confirmed that the said sample contains white worms and webs. “Hence it is considered as unsafe under section 3.1 (zz) (iii) (ix) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the Telangana Food Laboratory said.

Sharing the test report on X, activist Robin Zaccheus, who had sent the chocolate samples to the laboratory on Feb 14, demanded legal action against the company. “It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often,” Zaccheus wrote in the post.

Zaccheus further asked the snack food company Mondelez, which makes Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates to take “complete responsibility of this utter negligence for endangering public health. “I urge people to be cautious while consuming these chocolates, especially when we give it to our innocent children,” he said.

Tagging Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Zaccheus appealed to him to take strict action against the snack food company. “My sincere appeal to you! Pls do not let these companies make mockery of the system. These must be strictly punished and licenses should be canceled,” he said.

Zacccheus had on the 12th of this month, bought the Cadbury's Dairy Milk Roasted Almond and Cadbury's Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut chocolates at Ratnadeep supermarket in Ameerpet metro station and found a white worm in it. He accordingly sent the chocolate to the food laboratory for testing.