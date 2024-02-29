Worms in Cadbury Chocolates? Telangana State Food Lab Report Confirms

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 35 minutes ago

Adultered food representational pic

The test report of the Telangana State Food Laboratory said that the samples of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Roasted Almond and Cadbury's Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut chocolates at Ratnadeep supermarket bought by the complainant at the Ratnadeep supermarket were unsafe under section 3.1 (zz) (iii) (ix) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 thereby confirming the activist's claim.

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the snack food giant Mondelez, the Telangana State Food Laboratory has confirmed the presence of white worms and webs in two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates sent by a social activist for testing earlier this month.

The test report issued by the Telangana State Food Laboratory, Zacharam on Feb 22 confirmed that the said sample contains white worms and webs. “Hence it is considered as unsafe under section 3.1 (zz) (iii) (ix) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the Telangana Food Laboratory said.

Sharing the test report on X, activist Robin Zaccheus, who had sent the chocolate samples to the laboratory on Feb 14, demanded legal action against the company. “It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often,” Zaccheus wrote in the post.

Zaccheus further asked the snack food company Mondelez, which makes Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates to take “complete responsibility of this utter negligence for endangering public health. “I urge people to be cautious while consuming these chocolates, especially when we give it to our innocent children,” he said.

Tagging Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Zaccheus appealed to him to take strict action against the snack food company. “My sincere appeal to you! Pls do not let these companies make mockery of the system. These must be strictly punished and licenses should be canceled,” he said.

Zacccheus had on the 12th of this month, bought the Cadbury's Dairy Milk Roasted Almond and Cadbury's Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut chocolates at Ratnadeep supermarket in Ameerpet metro station and found a white worm in it. He accordingly sent the chocolate to the food laboratory for testing.

  1. Read more: 41 inmates of boys' hostel fall ill in Telangana's Asifabad district
  2. Chembur quarantine centre inmates complain of worms in food
  3. Inmates at Nagpur quarantine centre complain of worms in food served

TAGGED:

worms in cadbury chocolatescadbury dairy milk chocolatesTelangana food lab report

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.