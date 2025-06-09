World's Largest Cargo Ship MSC IRINA Docks at Vizhinjam Port

Thiruvananthapuram: MSC IRINA, the world's largest cargo ship, has anchored at Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, marking a significant milestone for the newly inaugurated seaport. The vessel was welcomed with a water salute at the port entrance around 8 am on Monday.

The cargo ship had reached the outer sea near Vizhinjam on June 3, but due to six other vessels being scheduled ahead, its approach to the shore was delayed. Captain Willy Antony, a Malayali, told ETV Bharat that approximately 3,000 containers would be unloaded at Vizhinjam.

MSC IRINA holds the highest Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) capacity in the world. Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, the ship was launched in 2023 to enable large-scale cargo movements between Asia and Europe. With a capacity of 26,346 TEUs, the vessel's deck spans an area approximately four times that of a standard FIFA football field, according to port authorities. It also has a draft of 16.2 meters.

The ship belongs to the Post-Suezmax category of ultra-large container vessels, which departed Singapore on May 28 for Vizhinjam and is scheduled to proceed to Spain after unloading.

Captain Antony expressed happiness at being able to sail such a massive ship into his homeland. Another Malayali from Angamaly in the Ernakulam district is also part of the crew. Captain Willy noted that Vizhinjam's depth is a significant advantage compared to other ports he recently visited and highlighted how the port has quickly emerged as a key player on the global maritime map.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, operated by the Adani Group, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2. The arrival of MSC IRINA is a major achievement for it.