ETV Bharat / bharat

World's Largest Cargo Ship MSC IRINA Docks at Vizhinjam Port

MSC IRINA holds the highest Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit capacity in the world and was launched in 2023 for large-scale cargo movements between Asia and Europe.

MSC IRINA at Vizhinjam Port.
MSC IRINA at Vizhinjam Port. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: MSC IRINA, the world's largest cargo ship, has anchored at Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, marking a significant milestone for the newly inaugurated seaport. The vessel was welcomed with a water salute at the port entrance around 8 am on Monday.

The cargo ship had reached the outer sea near Vizhinjam on June 3, but due to six other vessels being scheduled ahead, its approach to the shore was delayed. Captain Willy Antony, a Malayali, told ETV Bharat that approximately 3,000 containers would be unloaded at Vizhinjam.

MSC IRINA holds the highest Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) capacity in the world. Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, the ship was launched in 2023 to enable large-scale cargo movements between Asia and Europe. With a capacity of 26,346 TEUs, the vessel's deck spans an area approximately four times that of a standard FIFA football field, according to port authorities. It also has a draft of 16.2 meters.

The ship belongs to the Post-Suezmax category of ultra-large container vessels, which departed Singapore on May 28 for Vizhinjam and is scheduled to proceed to Spain after unloading.

Captain Antony expressed happiness at being able to sail such a massive ship into his homeland. Another Malayali from Angamaly in the Ernakulam district is also part of the crew. Captain Willy noted that Vizhinjam's depth is a significant advantage compared to other ports he recently visited and highlighted how the port has quickly emerged as a key player on the global maritime map.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, operated by the Adani Group, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2. The arrival of MSC IRINA is a major achievement for it.

Also Read:

  1. Together, We Sail Toward A Stronger, Bolder India: Gautam Adani
  2. INS Sujata Rescues All Crew Members From Capsized Liberian Container Ship Near Kochi Coast

Thiruvananthapuram: MSC IRINA, the world's largest cargo ship, has anchored at Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, marking a significant milestone for the newly inaugurated seaport. The vessel was welcomed with a water salute at the port entrance around 8 am on Monday.

The cargo ship had reached the outer sea near Vizhinjam on June 3, but due to six other vessels being scheduled ahead, its approach to the shore was delayed. Captain Willy Antony, a Malayali, told ETV Bharat that approximately 3,000 containers would be unloaded at Vizhinjam.

MSC IRINA holds the highest Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) capacity in the world. Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, the ship was launched in 2023 to enable large-scale cargo movements between Asia and Europe. With a capacity of 26,346 TEUs, the vessel's deck spans an area approximately four times that of a standard FIFA football field, according to port authorities. It also has a draft of 16.2 meters.

The ship belongs to the Post-Suezmax category of ultra-large container vessels, which departed Singapore on May 28 for Vizhinjam and is scheduled to proceed to Spain after unloading.

Captain Antony expressed happiness at being able to sail such a massive ship into his homeland. Another Malayali from Angamaly in the Ernakulam district is also part of the crew. Captain Willy noted that Vizhinjam's depth is a significant advantage compared to other ports he recently visited and highlighted how the port has quickly emerged as a key player on the global maritime map.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, operated by the Adani Group, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2. The arrival of MSC IRINA is a major achievement for it.

Also Read:

  1. Together, We Sail Toward A Stronger, Bolder India: Gautam Adani
  2. INS Sujata Rescues All Crew Members From Capsized Liberian Container Ship Near Kochi Coast

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIZHINJAM PORTTWENTY FOOT EQUIVALENT UNITFIFA FOOTBALLERNAKULAM DISTRICTMSC IRINA DOCKS AT VIZHINJAM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.