World's Best School Prizes: Faridabad Govt School Among Four Nominated From India In Top 10

Chandigarh: A government school in Haryana's Faridabad is among the four schools from India to be named among the top 10 finalists across different categories for the annual World's Best School Prizes organised in the UK.

The Government Girls Senior Secondary School NIT-5 is leading the change to help transform the lives of scores of girl students by focusing on and implementing physical and mental health wellbeing, nutritional support and community engagement.

The school was nominated for transforming the lives of girls in destitution by interlinking nutritional programmes, physical well-being and mental health support with education to break down societal barriers and ensure no girl is left behind. It is on the list of 10 finalists for the prize under the 'Supporting Healthy Lives' category.

The five World's Best School Prizes — for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives — were founded by UK-headquartered T4 Education in the wake of Covid-19 to provide a platform to schools that are transforming lives in classrooms and beyond.

"In a world being turned upside down by AI, as technology reshapes the way we learn and renders jobs that have existed for centuries obsolete, amid growing challenges of climate change, conflict, poverty and populism, the world our young people are entering has never felt more precarious. And a good education, with humans at its heart, has never been more important," said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes.

Schools from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were also contenders for membership of the Best School to Work programme to help schools attract and retain the best teachers and celebrate their enormous contribution to society's progress. The winners across categories will be announced in October.

T4 Education calls itself a global platform bringing together a community of over two lakh teachers from more than 100 countries to transform education.

Dr Avinasha Sharma, a former English teacher at the Faridabad school, recalled several initiatives of the school that helped it find its place among the finalists. A nutrition awareness programme teaches students how to eat healthy by taking them to a school vegetable garden.

"During the period I was in the school and later also whatever initiatives were taking place, we worked towards healthy lives of children, including focusing on their mental and physical well-being. Specifically, the area also revolved around the girl child, their health, counselling about menstruation cycles, and whether they are anaemic or not. We have been working on various sessions related to mental wellbeing, specifically focused on aiming for a purposeful life," Sharma said.

NGOs also contribute to enhancing infrastructure and services. "We have various NGOs conducting sessions in school premises and supporting school infrastructure, in terms of sports activities. One of the NGOs has supported creating a football ground," Dr Sharma said.

For Class 12, teachers engage with students and parents to highlight the importance of higher education and career choice to support girls in career-building. The school facilitates parent workshops on health, nutrition, and education, and teachers and community volunteers personally visit homes, inviting parents to attend, she said. The school is empowering scores of students to confidently embrace the opportunities they deserve.

Sharma said what makes the school different from its peers is the propensity to preserve whatever has been gifted from the community. "We tried to maintain whatever has been given. That's why this school has always been the first choice among the CSR initiatives across Faridabad. That is the key to the success of the entire initiatives being taken up by the school," she said.

The school has 40 well-equipped classrooms. (ETV Bharat)

Krisna Chand Kaliya, the principal, said the institute runs classes from Class 1 to 12 and is affiliated with the Board of School Education, Haryana. The number of students is about 1,500, he said. "We have 57 teachers, besides 13 junior teachers for Classes 1 to 5. The school has over 40 well-equipped classrooms. Each year, we yield good results which vary between 99 to 100 per cent," Kaliya said.

Expressing his happiness at the school being among the top 10 finalists, the principal said, "Over the years, the school has grown from strength to strength."

He said the school regularly holds camps and seminars. "Along with studies, the physical and mental health of students is given priority. The students take part in extracurricular activities, excelling in yoga, sports and cultural competitions," he said, adding that many pursue higher education, competitive exams, and leadership roles within their communities.

The winners will be chosen by an expert Judging Academy, with all 50 finalist schools across five categories also taking part in a public vote opened this week to determine the winner of the Community Choice Award. The worldwide winners across these categories will be announced in October, with all the finalists and winners invited to the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 15-16.

(With inputs from PTI)