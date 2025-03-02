ETV Bharat / bharat

Once Home to White Tigers and Lions, Bihar and Jharkhand Face Shrinking Wildlife Habitats

Palamu: Once home to various wild animals, including lions, cheetahs, and white tigers, Bihar and Jharkhand present a gloomy picture. Overhunting and habitat loss have shrunk the tiger range in the region. The diverse wild animals would roam everywhere when the two states were part of a unified Bihar. British Governor Sanders also detailed the region’s rich diversity and its loss in several of his reports.

The population of wild animals witnessed a major decline in 1972 when India began establishing tiger reserves. At least 16 wildlife areas were established across undivided Bihar that year and were designated as key habitats for tigers and other species. Those include Palamu Tiger Reserve and Valmiki Tiger Reserve, both of which still exist as crucial wildlife conservation areas.

1972 map showing tiger numbers (ETV Bharat)

‘Overhunting and Habitat Loss’

Tigers, along with other wild animals including rhinos and wild buffaloes, have traditionally lived in North Bihar, but South Bihar, now known as Jharkhand, was home to white tigers, lions, and cheetahs.

Wildlife experts said the wildlife numbers began to decline dramatically in the early 20th century, and by 1960, the last white tiger was killed in Hazaribagh, then part of undivided Bihar. “The region also saw overhunting, with the Maharaja of Surguja alone killing 1,116 tigers in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh,” they claimed.