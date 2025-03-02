ETV Bharat / bharat

Once Home to White Tigers and Lions, Bihar and Jharkhand Face Shrinking Wildlife Habitats

On the eve of World Wildlife Day, experts urged systematic wildlife counts and habitat restoration measures to enhance the prospects for tigers and other species.

Palamu Tiger Reserve In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 11:45 PM IST

Palamu: Once home to various wild animals, including lions, cheetahs, and white tigers, Bihar and Jharkhand present a gloomy picture. Overhunting and habitat loss have shrunk the tiger range in the region. The diverse wild animals would roam everywhere when the two states were part of a unified Bihar. British Governor Sanders also detailed the region’s rich diversity and its loss in several of his reports.

The population of wild animals witnessed a major decline in 1972 when India began establishing tiger reserves. At least 16 wildlife areas were established across undivided Bihar that year and were designated as key habitats for tigers and other species. Those include Palamu Tiger Reserve and Valmiki Tiger Reserve, both of which still exist as crucial wildlife conservation areas.

Once Home to White Tigers and Lions, Bihar and Jharkhand Face Shrinking Wildlife Habitats
1972 map showing tiger numbers (ETV Bharat)

‘Overhunting and Habitat Loss’

Tigers, along with other wild animals including rhinos and wild buffaloes, have traditionally lived in North Bihar, but South Bihar, now known as Jharkhand, was home to white tigers, lions, and cheetahs.

Wildlife experts said the wildlife numbers began to decline dramatically in the early 20th century, and by 1960, the last white tiger was killed in Hazaribagh, then part of undivided Bihar. “The region also saw overhunting, with the Maharaja of Surguja alone killing 1,116 tigers in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh,” they claimed.

On the eve of World Wildlife Day, experts also highlight various challenges in the protection and conservation initiatives.

Citing Sanders' report, Professor DS Srivastava, a wildlife expert, noted that the range of wild animals has decreased significantly over time. “The main reason for this is the intrusion of cattle into forest areas, which disturbs wildlife habitats as the entry of humans increases,” he said.

Srivastava recommended that the government should start scientific wildlife counts to monitor and improve conservation efforts.

Forgotten Species of the Bihar-Jharkhand Region

By 1993, Bihar and Jharkhand were home to 134 tigers, but by 1997, that number had fallen to just 103. Tigers were spread across 12 areas in 1993, but by 1997, their range had shrunk to only three.

The decline continued in the following decades, with tigers now confined to just a few reserves. As of today, there are about six tigers in Palamu Tiger Reserve and 54 in Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

