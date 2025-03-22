Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Picture this - water being sold at fuel stations just as petrol and diesel! Well, if this seems draconian, welcome to the future, when scarce and expensive, water will be available only for a price and humans pay for it through their nose.

India has so far lost more than 90% of its ponds.

The numbers have gone down from 25 lakh (2.5 million) to just 2 lakh.

The per capita water availability has decreased from 5,000 cubic meters in 1950 to just 1,200-1,300 cubic meters in the present day.

Reasons for these scaring figures are prominently climate change, rapid urbanization, and mismanagement of natural water sources. Today, on March 22, as we celebrate World Water Day, Padma Bhushan Dr. Anil Joshi, an environmentalist of repute, shares his thoughts exclusively with ETV Bharat and explains what went wrong, if the damage done can be reversed and what more could reduce the impact. Excerpts:

Q: What can be done to revive the traditional rivers?

AJ: The water we find in any traditional source is accumulated rain water. If the traditional sources are drying up, it is a pointer that we are not conserving rain water. So, the first step should be making efforts to save rain water. Ponds should also be made where trees are felled and water saved at any small or big place so that it can be put to re-use.

Water May Become The New Fuel: Environmentalist Anil Joshi Warns Of A Looming Threat (ETV Bharat)

Absorption of water is also paramount to conservation. The trees absorb water through the roots. For the last 35 years, I and my team members of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO) have experimented with the existing rivers in the area. We have created holes in the rivers, where water gets stored and keeps recharging the ground water. The government also has its Catch the Rain programme on but a lot more is desired.

“Catch the Rain was launched by National Water Mission in 2020 to nudge the state and all stakeholders to create Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS) suitable to the climatic conditions and subsoil strata, with people’s active participation, to ensure storage of rainwater, as rains falling in the four/five months of monsoon are the only source of water for most parts of the country.”

Q. About 71 percent of the area in Uttarakhand is forests. How can we use these to conserve water?

AJ: It is not just about forests, but the species of trees present in the forests which play a big role. The trees with wide rings can stop water. Therefore, there is a need to lay emphasis on climatic forestry. If waterholes are made in the forests, then soil will recover and its quality will change and also the environmental impact will be better. In fact, if the climatic condition and soil are good, they would nurture trees and plants that can be beneficial to the nature in general.

Q. Which is important? To save water or the forest?

AJ: We have no choice. Both are important but looking at the current situation, conserving water should be done first and then forests, lest neither can be saved. The principle of nature is that if water is used judiciously, plants and trees will naturally grow.

Q: Urban areas have turned into concrete jungles. How do we conserve water in urban areas?

AJ: Urbanization is increasing at the rate of 18 percent in the world. With the increase in population, the needs will also increase. Most people in urban areas know that they need water but are least bothered to know about the sources and the history of conservation. Civilisations sustained due to water. Are people even aware? All they are bothered about is their needs, but they do not even spare a thought on how to return or conserve that water. Every person needs to be ecologically sensible and responsible.

As water gets scarce even electricity generation will be affected. Sadly, humans have failed to understand how to manage nature and this will be disastrous in future.

Q: What about the Himalayan region where you have devoted more than 35 years?

AJ: The continuously melting glacier is a threat. It is being monitored at many levels. But it will not help unless all the activities happening in the Himalayan region are stopped. Because the activities happening in the Himalayan region disturb the micro climate of the Himalayas and the entire areas connected with it.

Q: How has the Uttarakhand government fared in water conservation efforts?

AJ: The Uttarakhand government is taking steps like reviving traditional water bodies under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ and establishing the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) but the small rivers and natural springs continue to dry up. So far, 5,500 water sources and 292 tributary rivers have been identified for restoration, but the depletion of groundwater remains a major concern.

Despite being the birthplace of major rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, many parts of Uttarakhand still struggle with water scarcity. To combat this, India should develop a canal network in the Himalayas that connects the state’s major rivers, ensuring better water distribution across the region.