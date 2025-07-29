ETV Bharat / bharat

World Tiger Day: Big Cat Count Rising In Rajasthan But Gender Imbalance Worrying, Say Experts

Jaipur: As the world celebrates International Tiger Day today, Rajasthan has a reason to cheer. Thanks to the persistent efforts through government and non-government initiatives aimed at tiger conservation and increasing their population, the number of big cats is rising steadily in the state.

As per official records, Rajasthan has witnessed a rise in its tiger population over the last few years. However, experts have raised concerns over the growing gender imbalance among the tigers.

On World Tiger Day, ETV Bharat spoke to expert Dinesh Durrani and wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nalla Muthu, who acknowledged the rise in tiger numbers but stressed that lack of relocation is disturbing the gender balance. Although permission for relocation was granted a year ago and two states have already agreed, there has allegedly been no progress.

Durrani said, "Rajasthan has around 140-150 tigers. Of these, 80 are in Ranthambhore and 48 in Sariska, while a dozen more are scattered across other parks."

He called the rising numbers of tigers a positive sign, but said that villages inside forests are disturbing the wildlife territories. "Base villages should be relocated out of forests, and tiger relocation must happen for balanced mating," he suggested.

The expert highlighted that permission for tiger exchange was granted almost a year ago, but no action has followed, despite agreements from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. "We are not even acting on their requests," Durrani said.

"There is a need to balance the population of male and female tigers. Female tigers need space, but males need three times more territory. Without this balance, male tigers often attack their own cubs. We must celebrate numbers but at the same time, we must also understand and respect their real needs," he added.

Expert Cites Prevailing Threats

Habitat loss and fragmentation: Deforestation for agricultural activities, plantations and urbanisation are reducing tiger habitats. Habitat fragmentation is caused by the development of roads and infrastructure, which affects the movement of tigers to some extent, thereby restricting their ability to breed and hunt.

Poaching and illegal wildlife trade: Tigers are hunted for their skins, bones and other body parts, which are highly valued in traditional medicine and the illegal pet trade. Despite being protected by law, poaching still continues unabated due to weak implementation and enforcement of wildlife laws, putting local tiger population constantly under threat.

Human-wildlife conflict: Having lost their habitat and prey, tigers sometimes attack livestock and are killed in retaliation by villagers, mainly for survival. These situations become a safety issue for both and hamper tiger conservation due to increased interaction between tigers and humans.