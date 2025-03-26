World Theatre Day 2025: Fostering Peace And Empathy Through Storytelling And Performance

World Theatre Day, celebrated annually on March 27th, is an international observance initiated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 to celebrate the art of theatre and its importance. The significance of theatre is not just about entertainment, but also the craft’s rich history.

The famous quote by French writer Victor Hugo states, “Life is a theatre set in which there are but few practicable entrances.” Once the spotlight is on and the curtains open, the show begins.

History of the day:

World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion. Ever since, each year on the 27th March (date of the opening of the 1962 "Theatre of Nations" season in Paris), World Theatre Day is being celebrated in many and varied ways by ITI Centres, of which there are now more than 90 throughout the world. Moreover, theatres, theatre professionals, theatre lovers, theatre universities, academies and schools celebrate it as well.

Significance of World Theatre Day:

World Theatre Day is essential for advancing theatre as a form of art. Its goal is to promote understanding of its worth, not only as a form of entertainment but also as a means for education, social transformation, and individual development. Theatre unites individuals, nurtures compassion, and enhances awareness of various cultures and experiences. This day motivates people, governments, and organizations to acknowledge and promote the importance of theatre in society and its ability to foster positive transformation.

Purpose of Theatre Day:

This day serves as a festivity for those who appreciate the significance and worth of the art form “theatre," while also functioning as an alert for governments, politicians, and institutions that have not yet acknowledged its value for society and the individual, nor its capability for driving economic growth. The day also raises awareness about the significance of artistic expression and emphasizes the influence and relevance of theatres in society.

World Theatre Day 2025 will continue to focus on the theme "Theatre and a Culture of Peace". This theme highlights the role of theatre in fostering peace and understanding through the power of storytelling and performance.

History of Indian Theatre:

Indian theatre has a deep history, originating from Vedic times and formalized by the "Natya Shastra," an essential text on drama, written between 2000 BCE and the 4th century CE. It developed from storytelling styles that included recitation, singing, and dance, and includes classical Sanskrit plays, traditional local forms, and contemporary theater.

In India, a text known as Natyashastra categorized various forms of drama and outlined methods utilized by actors in the theater. Traditional Indian theater merges dance and drama, often showcasing tales rooted in Hindu texts. An example of renowned Indian theater is Kathakali, a highly stylized performance featuring intricate costumes and makeup.

• The origins of Indian theatre can be located in the Rigveda, which features hymns presented as dialogues and scenes.

• Sanskrit Drama: Sanskrit theatre thrived from the 2nd century BCE to the 10th century CE, featuring prominent writers such as Bhasa and Kalidasa. Subsequently, the deterioration of Sanskrit drama resulted from foreign invasions and monarchs who prohibited the art, yet it was revitalized in different regional variants.

• Indian theatre evolved various styles in different areas, each characterized by its traditions and languages. Some prominent regional styles are "Jatra" (Bengal), "Nautanki" (Uttar Pradesh), "Yakshagana" (Karnataka), and "Bhavai" (Gujarat).

• Street Theatre: Street theatre originated in the mid-19th century, referred to as "Rahs" in Punjab, "Nautanki" in Uttar Pradesh, and "Jatra" in Bengal.

• Impact of Western Theatre: Under British rule, Indian theatre interacted with Western theatre, which was grounded in realism. During the 1920s, two viewpoints appeared: commercial professional theater and non-professional or "new" theater.

• The Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), the oldest association of theatre artists in India, was formed in 1943 during British rule. The Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) emerged as a means for social transformation and socialist realism.

Some of the most iconic and well-regarded theatre academies in India include the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television), Noida, and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata.

There are various forms of Indian theatre, including Traditional Theatre, Regional Folk Theatre, Pre-Independence Theatre, Contemporary Theatre, Folk Drama, Puppet Theater, Street Theater (Nukkad Natak), English-Language Theater, Experimental and Avant-Garde Theater.

Some Distinguished Theatre Personalities of India:

• Ebrahim Alkazi, known as the "Father of Indian Theatre".

• Utpal Dutt, a prominent figure in Indian theatre, was a conscious and revolutionary playwright and theatre director.

• Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel laureate in literature, contributed significantly to the fusion of traditional Indian drama with Western influences.

• B Jayashree, a respected theatre personality who won the Padma Shri Award in 2013.

• Khaled Choudhury, a theatre personality who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

• Girish Karnad, a luminary in Kannada theatre, marked the pinnacle of Modern Indian playwriting in the 1960s.

• Prithviraj Kapoor, a pioneer of Indian theatre and cinema, founded the legendary Kapoor family of actors and the Prithvi Theatre in Bombay.

• Makarand Deshpande, founder of Ansh Theatre Group, Deshpande's impact on the theatrical landscape is characterised by creativity and non-conformity.

Some Of The Renowned Theatre Personalities With Amazing Acting Talent:

Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Shabana Azmi, Shahrukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Alok Nath, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak, Ashish Vidyarthi, Boman Irani, Utpal Dutt, Sanjay Mishra, Rohini Hattangadi, Supriya Pathak, Shammi Kapoor, Dr. Shriram Lagoo, Pankaj Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Seema Biswas, Deepak Dobriyal, Girish Karnad, Raj Babbar, Radhika Apte and many more.

Whoever starts a career in the film industry or acting should go to the Theatre, because it can help with networking with other actors and directors. They can learn proper acting techniques and build confidence and competence. It also provides them with a chance to write or direct.

Reasons Why Theatre Is Still Important:

• Theatre helps us to see a different perspective from our own. It gives us the chance to put ourselves in those characters’ shoes and almost feel what they feel.

• Theatre promotes education and literacy. Studies have shown that students who participate in theatre do better in school.

• Theatre fosters a sense of community as well. The audience and performers are all together in the same time and space, witnessing the action and going through a common emotional reaction.

• By demanding an immediate reaction, theatre forces us to have opinions and exercise our critical thinking, which is one of the reasons why theatre is part of the liberal arts and is present in most colleges and universities in their general education curriculum.

• Theatre represents life and human nature, encompassing a variety of subjects and issues through a wide perspective.

• Theatre acts as a mirror to society and influences introspection.

• It boosts creativity, theatre exposes them to stories that some alive, sparking their creative thinking. The arts, music, literature, theatre, and everything else we see, hear, and feel on the creative spectrum remind us that we are not by far as alone as we feel.

• Theatre is a live and ever-changing art form, and that experience is still unmatched.

• Theatre helps us understand people from cultures other than our own. We can learn a lot about people from all around the world by studying their performance traditions.

Even though we reside in a time when entertainment is accessible around the clock at our fingertips, the charm of attending a theater performance and witnessing live actors is unparalleled. This is the reason why theater lovers globally continue to attend performances, despite the need to buy pricey tickets.