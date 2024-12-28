ETV Bharat / bharat

World Telugu Writers Conference Kicks Off In Grand Style

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana and Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron after lighting the lamp marking the begining of World Telugu Writers Conference ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: With the mission to preserve the Telugu language for future generations, the sixth World Telugu Writers Conference began in Vijayawada with grandeur. The event was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana, and Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, who lit the ceremonial lamp.

Before the formal inauguration, tributes were paid to the statue of Telugu Talli. Notable attendees included MLAs Sujana Chowdhury and Mandali Buddha Prasad, Vishwa Hindi Parishad National President Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and Eenadu Andhra Pradesh Editor M. Nageswara Rao, among others.

The two-day event, hosted at the K.B.N. College premises, has drawn over 1,500 poets, writers, and language enthusiasts from across the globe. The conference is jointly organised by the World Telugu Writers' Association, Krishna District Writers' Association, and K.B.N. College.

Highlights of the Event

The conference features three main stages, including the Cherukuri Ramoji Rao main stage at the Potti Sriramulu Sabha premises, where over 25 sessions, poetry recitations, and literary discussions will take place. More than 800 language enthusiasts will actively participate in these stages.