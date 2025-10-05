World Teachers Day: India Needs To Develop Its Own AI Tools And Education Model
Educationists say AI is transforming teaching, demanding teachers adapt while preserving curiosity. They stress training and developing India’s own AI tools for sustainable growth
Published : October 5, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Education is among those fields that are undergoing rapid transformation amidst the challenges emerging on the technological front. The present day teachers are confronted with the challenges that have accompanied Artificial Intelligence (AI) giving birth to new debates and discussions.
When ETV Bharat reached out to eminent educationists to understand their views on the emerging scenarios, it was found that the teaching community is in the need of keeping abreast with the technological advancements while ensuring that the students do not lose the zeal to learn more and more by questioning.
Principal of LR College, Dr Uday Pratap Singh explained that previously teaching was limited to blackboards and books but now Information Communication Technology (ICT) and AI have transformed the classroom into a virtual one.
“Smart classrooms, digital boards, e-learning, and virtual simulations have modernised teaching,” he said.
Pointing out the efforts to integrate technology into education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he underlined that equitable access to resources remains a major challenge in a vast country like India.
“The technological infrastructure in rural areas remains weak. Furthermore, it is crucial to train teachers in the use of AI,” he said while emphasising that no matter how much the technology advances, teachers are the heart of education. AI tools will only be effective if teachers learn to use them correctly.
He further said that online education opened up new possibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic but it also made it clear that it can never replace offline education. Humans created technology and technology cannot replace humans. Training teachers is the primary requirement in the AI era, he said.
Head of Department of Physics, Dr Neeraj Tiwari, felt that while technology has certainly made teaching faster and easier, it has also brought new challenges.
“Today students have access to information so easily on the internet that their inclination to attend classes has decreased. The teachers are facing the challenge of using AI and technology to attract students to the classroom and increase their interest in knowledge,” he said.
He further explained that the purpose of education is not just to impart information but to develop the ability to acquire knowledge and ask questions.
Quoting Indian physicist CV Raman, he said that one will arrive at the right answer if one keeps asking questions and this applies to AI as well. He underlined the need to verify the authenticity of information and empower students to think in the right direction.
Dr Tiwari was of the view that while NEP’s spirit is good, it has been implemented in a hurry. The addition of so many courses and skill subjects has made the curriculum overly burdensome and this is increasing confusion among students. The fundamental objective of education which is to develop thinking and understanding skills is being left behind, he felt.
Meanwhile, Dr Chetna Mishra who is an educator stated that India's preparation for the AI era is inadequate. “Many countries, such as Singapore, are investing heavily to train their people in AI. India has yet to see any concrete steps,” she said while elaborating that the Indian universities have neither AI training programs for teachers, nor a concrete policy to train students.
She further said that the increasing spread of AI has threatened semi-skilled jobs and if the teachers and the youth are not trained early, the employment crisis will deepen further.
Dr Mishra said that India must become a nation of producers, not consumers.
“Currently, we are merely users of models like Chat GPT, deep learning, or LLMs. We must develop our own AI tools and education models. The government should mandate AI training in the universities so that both teachers and students can benefit from this change,” she said.
