World Teachers Day: India Needs To Develop Its Own AI Tools And Education Model

New Delhi: Education is among those fields that are undergoing rapid transformation amidst the challenges emerging on the technological front. The present day teachers are confronted with the challenges that have accompanied Artificial Intelligence (AI) giving birth to new debates and discussions.

When ETV Bharat reached out to eminent educationists to understand their views on the emerging scenarios, it was found that the teaching community is in the need of keeping abreast with the technological advancements while ensuring that the students do not lose the zeal to learn more and more by questioning.

Principal of LR College, Dr Uday Pratap Singh explained that previously teaching was limited to blackboards and books but now Information Communication Technology (ICT) and AI have transformed the classroom into a virtual one.

“Smart classrooms, digital boards, e-learning, and virtual simulations have modernised teaching,” he said.

Pointing out the efforts to integrate technology into education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he underlined that equitable access to resources remains a major challenge in a vast country like India.

“The technological infrastructure in rural areas remains weak. Furthermore, it is crucial to train teachers in the use of AI,” he said while emphasising that no matter how much the technology advances, teachers are the heart of education. AI tools will only be effective if teachers learn to use them correctly.

He further said that online education opened up new possibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic but it also made it clear that it can never replace offline education. Humans created technology and technology cannot replace humans. Training teachers is the primary requirement in the AI era, he said.

Head of Department of Physics, Dr Neeraj Tiwari, felt that while technology has certainly made teaching faster and easier, it has also brought new challenges.

“Today students have access to information so easily on the internet that their inclination to attend classes has decreased. The teachers are facing the challenge of using AI and technology to attract students to the classroom and increase their interest in knowledge,” he said.