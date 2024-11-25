World Sustainable Transport Day 2024: Eco-Friendly Systems Are Need Of The Hour

Hyderabad: World Sustainable Transport Day is observed every year on November 26. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established the day to recognise the importance of sustainable transportation systems.

History of the day:

The day was created to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation systems. The UNGA declared the day in recognition of the important role of safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport systems in supporting sustainable economic growth, improving the social welfare of people, and enhancing international cooperation and trade among countries.

What is Sustainable Transport?

Sustainable transportation encompasses modes of transport that are energy-efficient and affordable, such as electric and alternative-fuel vehicles, as well as domestic fuels,that produce low or zero emissions. Sustainable transport aims to minimise environmental harm without compromising on meeting travel requirements. It involves environment friendly choices such as electric cars, public transportation, biking, and walking, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

Sustainable transportation encourages the efficient use of resources, improves quality of life in urban areas, and fosters healthier communities by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and easing traffic congestion, leading to a more environmentally friendly future.

Transport is vital for promoting connectivity, trade, economic growth and employment. Yet it is also implicated as a significant source of green-house gas emissions. Resolving these trade-offs is essential to achieving sustainable transport and, through that, sustainable development.

Importance of Sustainable Transport Day:

World Sustainable Transport Day is significant as it acknowledges the importance of transportation in linking individuals and products, as well as bringing attention to the ecological consequences of existing transportation systems.

The day encourages sustainable modes of transportation that can enhance social welfare, economic growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote international cooperation and trade, and support sustainable development.

The UNGA established the Day to acknowledge the crucial role of reliable, inexpensive, available, and environmentally friendly transportation systems in promoting sustainable economic development, enhancing the well-being of individuals, and fostering international collaboration and trade between nations.

Objectives of Sustainable Transport:

Lowering emissions of greenhouse gases and air pollution from sources related to transportation.

Encouraging the use of vehicles and infrastructure that make better use of energy sources.

Reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and advocating for alternative, sustainable energy sources.

Promoting active transportation and decreasing air pollution to improve health.

Ensuring fair access to secure and dependable transportation for every individual in society.

Sustainable Transport, Sustainable Development:

With its objectives of universal access, enhanced safety, reduced environmental and climate impact, improved resilience, and greater efficiency, it is central to sustainable development. Apart from providing services and infrastructure for the mobility of people and goods, sustainable transport is a cross-cutting accelerator, that can fast-track progress towards other crucial goals, such as eradicating poverty in all its dimensions, reducing inequality, empowering women, and combatting climate change.

Why One Should Choose Sustainable Transport?

The transportation industry is seen as a major source of pollution worldwide, responsible for approximately 25 percent of global CO2 emissions. Petrol and diesel vehicles' emissions of greenhouse gases are a significant concern for climate change, contributing to poor air quality in cities and causing harmful effects on public health and the environment. This is the very reason why governments worldwide are all starting to recognise the significance of sustainable transportation.

In the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, sustainable transport is mainstreamed across several SDGs and targets, especially those related to food security, health, energy, economic growth, infrastructure, and cities and human settlements.

Currently, society relies heavily on transportation for economic development, connecting people, creating employment opportunities, and facilitating the exchange of goods, services, culture, and knowledge. Nevertheless, this extensive operation is resulting in an increasing amount of harmful gases, particularly in major urban areas.

Each mile driven by a vehicle results in the emission of an average of one pound of CO2 on the road. Eco-friendly transportation can provide significant advantages for the environment, economy, cities, and public health.

Moreover, switching from combustion engine cars to eco-friendly electric vehicles can significantly benefit people's health by reducing environmental and noise pollution, and in some instances encouraging physical activity.

Environmental Benefits of Sustainable Transportation:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and CO2 with public transit

Reducing fuel dependency

Harmful Chemicals and Noise pollution are Reduced

Less Pollution and Clearer Skies

Reduced carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels, resulting in less air pollution

Job creation with increased vehicle and battery manufacturing and fuel production

Improved accessibility to reliable, affordable transportation options for all Americans

Enhanced energy security and independence with less reliance on foreign sources of materials and fuels.

Examples of Sustainable Transport:

Sustainable transportation refers to any form of transportation that does not depend on natural resources for fuel and seeks to minimise its environmental footprint. Some instances of eco-friendly transportation are:

Electric vehicles: Electric vehicles come in various forms such as cars, bikes, trains, boats, scooters, trucks, vans, and pickup trucks. They are able to decrease carbon emissions while maintaining comfort and performance levels.

Bicycles: Riding a bike is the most clear example of eco-friendly transportation and, besides aiding in environmental conservation, offers the cyclist a beneficial exercise opportunity. Purchasing bikes is cost-effective and their maintenance costs less than maintaining a car. Certainly, bicycles also do not produce greenhouse gases.

Carpooling: Carpooling is a method to decrease traffic congestion and pollution by sharing a vehicle with multiple occupants, similar to using public transportation.

Trains: Trains are a swift way to transport goods that can travel on specific tracks without being hindered by congestion.

Natural gas transport: Natural gas transportation is a dependable form of sustainable transportation with a reduced carbon footprint compared to gasoline and diesel.

Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure: Giving importance to pedestrian-friendly infrastructure can motivate more individuals to walk, leading to a decrease in the amount of vehicles on the streets

