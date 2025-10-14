ETV Bharat / bharat

World Standards Day: Experts Emphasise That Adopting Standards Is Key to Enhancing India's Global Competitiveness

New Delhi: World Standards Day is observed every October 14, honouring experts and organisations that set standards to ensure quality in products, services, and systems globally. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) leads the day.

On this occasion, experts explain that a standard is essentially a certification for any product, item, or service, thereby strengthening self-reliance. ETV Bharat spoke with AR Unnikrishnan, head of the BIS Ghaziabad branch, who emphasised that following standards increases product quality and strengthens India's self-reliance.

How is the process of standard formation carried out?

Unnikrishnan said BIS oversees standard setting, with technical departments and committees that include experts from industry, consumers, research, labs, and NGOs. They jointly develop Indian standards through discussion and technical input in a multi-stakeholder approach.

Challenges of the MSME sector and BIS initiatives

BIS is continually working to improve the quality of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Unnikrishnan stated that BIS offers training programmes, capsule courses, and technical assistance to help these enterprises meet Indian standards. When the MSME sector produces quality products, it can compete with large companies nationwide.

The role of standards in 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local'

Unnikrishnan pointed out that standardisation is a driving force behind campaigns such as 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local'. BIS provides small and medium enterprises with guidance, training, and certification, boosting product quality and unlocking opportunities in international markets.

Unnikrishnan explained that Indian standards align with international organisations, such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). BIS adopts international standards as necessary and modifies them to suit Indian conditions.