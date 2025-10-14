World Standards Day: Experts Emphasise That Adopting Standards Is Key to Enhancing India's Global Competitiveness
Published : October 14, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
New Delhi: World Standards Day is observed every October 14, honouring experts and organisations that set standards to ensure quality in products, services, and systems globally. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) leads the day.
On this occasion, experts explain that a standard is essentially a certification for any product, item, or service, thereby strengthening self-reliance. ETV Bharat spoke with AR Unnikrishnan, head of the BIS Ghaziabad branch, who emphasised that following standards increases product quality and strengthens India's self-reliance.
How is the process of standard formation carried out?
Unnikrishnan said BIS oversees standard setting, with technical departments and committees that include experts from industry, consumers, research, labs, and NGOs. They jointly develop Indian standards through discussion and technical input in a multi-stakeholder approach.
Challenges of the MSME sector and BIS initiatives
BIS is continually working to improve the quality of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Unnikrishnan stated that BIS offers training programmes, capsule courses, and technical assistance to help these enterprises meet Indian standards. When the MSME sector produces quality products, it can compete with large companies nationwide.
The role of standards in 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local'
Unnikrishnan pointed out that standardisation is a driving force behind campaigns such as 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local'. BIS provides small and medium enterprises with guidance, training, and certification, boosting product quality and unlocking opportunities in international markets.
Unnikrishnan explained that Indian standards align with international organisations, such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). BIS adopts international standards as necessary and modifies them to suit Indian conditions.
He said, "We do not adopt international standards blindly; instead, we adapt them based on the needs of Indian industries and consumers."
Standard is a certification for any product
Kanika Kalia, Director and Head of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Rajasthan, explains that a standard is essentially a certification for any product, item or service. Additionally, there is an international standard that enables all nations to work together to control trade.
Kalia noted that the most important of the Bureau of Indian Standards' standards is the ISI mark. In this regard, cement, plywood, electronic items, toys, helmets, bottled water, gas stoves, and cylinders are all given the ISI mark or registration mark.
Kanika Kalia says that standards play an important role in our everyday lives. Whether it's power plugs, mobile chargers, food quality, or construction materials, everything is manufactured according to some standard. Standards not only improve product quality but also simplify trade and strengthen consumer protection. The Centre mandates certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for more than 644 products. Manufacturing or selling these products without the ISI mark or registration mark is a crime.
Message for youth
Unnikrishnan called on young people and engineers: Use only BIS-marked products, and if you find a product needing improvement or lacking a standard, act—send your suggestion to BIS today. Take an active step to help India become more self-reliant in quality. Every action counts.
BIS Care App
Download and use the 'BIS Care App' from the Play Store now to verify any product's authenticity. Enter the BIS licence number and check a product’s credentials instantly before purchase. Take this step to make better, safer buying decisions today.
