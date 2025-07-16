World Snake Day: In Assam, Snakebite Deaths Are Declining Thanks To An Awareness Antidote

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: As World Snake Day is observed on July 16 to raise awareness about the reptiles and their importance in the ecosystem, an exhaustive awareness campaign about the creatures is helping bring down the snakebite cases in Assam.

The rescue of an eight-month-old baby from Amoni in Nagaon district three years ago is at the heart of the Assam success story of curbing snake bites in the state.

The infant was bitten by a poisonous snake on July 6, 2022. With the help of wildlife rescuers, the victim was rushed to Tezpur Mission Hospital and recovered.

The Awareness Antidote

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat on the occasion of World Snake Day, 2025, snake rescuer, Sourav Barkatki said that Assam has witnessed a consistent decline in the snake bite cases thanks to an exhaustive awareness campaign.

A group of snake experts and doctors are working across the state educating people to live in coexistence with wildlife. According to official data, 150 people died from snake bites in Assam in 2022, a number which came down to 37 in 2023 and 36 in 2024. A total of 14 people have succumbed to snake bites in Assam this year.

Barkatki said the World Snake Day is also aimed at dispelling fears associated with snakes and promoting the conservation of endangered snake species besides educating people about the diversity, importance and behavior of snakes. He said, there are more than 3,000 species of snakes in the world of which only about 600 are venomous, and fewer than 200 can cause serious harm to humans.

According to Barkatki, a total of about 130-150 different species of snakes are found in the North Eastern States. Barkataki himself was once bitten by a poisonous snake and had to receive immediate treatment.

"I was bitten by a poisonous cobra snake then I rode my motorcycle and came to the Mission Hospital and was admitted. I am currently healthy,” he recalled.

Barkatki said there was a need for awareness among common masses with regard to snake conservation. He informed that there were six species of poisonous snakes in Assam in official records.

“But I say there are seven species because the Russell viper is very poisonous in Assam apart from the commonly seen species. Five of these Russell vipers are currently released at the Guwahati Zoo. These cannot be left in the forests and Russell vipers are not usually from Assam and should be kept in isolation,” he said.

Role Of Snakes

Barkatki said that snakes help to control pest populations such as rats and insects. He said that many snake species are endangered due to habitat destruction, poaching, and climate change.

“Misunderstanding and fear lead to unnecessary snake killing,” he said.

“The Northeast is rich in biodiversity, especially reptiles including snakes. So far, 130 to 150 species of snakes have been recorded in eight states of the North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim),” he added.