World Running Out Of Time To Act On Climate Change Without Cooperation: COP30 President

New Delhi: The world risks "running out of time" to act on climate change without cooperation, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago warned on Monday and stressed on the need to bridge the political and financial divide between developed and developing nations.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump's reluctance to engage in climate negotiations. "We understand that President Trump is not going to listen to me. And the problem is that he does not want to talk about the emissions of specific countries," Correa do Lago told reporters.

Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change. This is the second time he has directed the US to exit the agreement. He had done so during his first administration and the US rejoined under the Biden administration. Correa do Lago acknowledged that climate negotiations have long been marked by a sharp divide between developed and developing nations.

He said poorer countries consistently emphasise the need for wealthy nations to provide the means for cleaner growth, while developed countries often focus only on extracting commitments without offering sufficient support. "This divide is very strong," he said. The COP30 chief stressed that bridging the gap is urgent.

"We have to try to bridge that because science tells us we have very little time," he said. The real challenge, he added, is not about "being right" but about ensuring climate action creates jobs, improves lives, and drives a new, greener economy.' COP30, scheduled to take place in Belem, Brazil, in November 2025, will mark the first time the UN climate summit is hosted in the Amazon region.

"The agenda started with pollution. Now we talk about climate change, which is a much bigger and more complex phenomenon. But the first direct impact on people is pollution," he said, recalling how it spurred movements in Europe and the United States in the 1960s and 1970s.