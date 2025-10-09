World Post Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance And A Look At Makeover Of India Post
The theme for World Post Day 2025 is PostForPeople: Local Service. Global Reach.
New Delhi: World Post Day, observed each year on October 9, underscores the essential role of postal services in society. The 2025 theme, "PostForPeople: Local Service. Global Reach", highlights that postal services provide more than the delivery of letters and parcels.
They contribute to improving lives and support environmental initiatives. India Post is making notable advancements in technology and sustainability to advance these objectives.
Digital Transformation of the Postal Department through IT 2.0
IT 2.0, the second phase of the Indian Postal Department’s Modernisation Project, is driving significant changes. Over 1,65,000 post offices across India are now being connected through a digital network. The aim is to transform every post office, whether urban or rural, into a real-time digital service centre.
Incorporating cutting-edge technologies
Core System Integrator 2.0 links all post offices, from local branches to regional headquarters, through a unified network. Customers can access digital banking services, conduct transactions through the IPPB app or a QR code, and manage their insurance requirements online. The Parcel and Logistics Management System allows for comprehensive parcel tracking. In rural areas, Gramin Dak Sevaks utilise smart devices to efficiently process money orders, withdrawals and DBT payments.
Changing Lives
IT 2.0 has made life easier for people at both rural and urban levels. Villagers can now withdraw money from their IPPB accounts from the comfort of their homes. Neeraj, Postmaster at the Jhandewalan Post Office in New Delhi, said, "Aadhaar-based payments and QR scanning have made transactions secure and fast. Real-time parcel tracking has increased transparency. Benefits from government schemes are now being directly deposited into people's accounts. Traders can now access international markets through the Post Office Export Centre. IT 2.0 has accelerated work."
Postal awareness
The Postal Department is taking unique initiatives to promote environmental protection. In 2020, a special stamp was issued in the name of Vijaypal Baghel, known as the Green Man of India. Vijaypal set a goal to plant over 12 million trees in 2011. To date, he has planted over 300 million trees. Baghel said that by issuing a stamp in his name, the Indian Postal Department has inspired people to protect the environment. The Postal Department is continuously working towards environmental protection.
Postal is also a carrier of the green message
India Post stands out for its digital upgrades and efforts to protect the environment. The Indian Institute of Packaging encourages the use of eco-friendly packaging for parcels. Tree planting and solar-powered, paperless offices show India Post’s strong commitment to sustainability.
Stamps convey the message of environmental conservation
This year, the Indian Postal Department released new stamps highlighting the environment. These stamps help spread the message about the importance of protecting nature. India Post also shares news about its green and energy-saving projects on social media. Today, post offices do much more than deliver mail and also inspire people to support a greener future and a digital India.
World Post Day: History and Significance
World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 each year. It marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union, which was established in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. The UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan, declared it World Post Day in 1969. Since then, countries worldwide have participated annually in the celebrations. Many countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services.
Building on this global legacy, in 2015, countries worldwide agreed to collaborate on the Sustainable Development Goals. These goals aim to eradicate poverty and hunger, combat inequality, and take action against climate change, among other objectives. The Post plays a crucial role in this effort by providing the necessary infrastructure for development.
Recognising this important contribution, World Post Day highlights the role of the postal sector in daily life and its support for social and economic growth. The celebration encourages countries to develop programmes that educate the public and media about the role of their postal services.
Each year, over 150 countries celebrate World Post Day in different ways. In some places, it is a working holiday. Many postal services use the day to launch or promote new products and services. Some also reward employees for their good work.
World Post Day: Did You Know
- There are over 1.5 billion people worldwide, approximately 28 per cent of the global adult population, who access basic financial services, such as payments, money transfers, and savings, through postal networks.
- The global parcels market has grown from just under $450 billion in 2018 to over $500 billion in 2020.
- Around 53 per cent of the world's post offices offer insurance, a critical financial service that enhances the resilience of low-income individuals facing irregular and unpredictable income levels.
- The postal network comprises more than 650,000 offices and employs approximately 5.3 million staff worldwide. Many governments require the Post to provide public services. The Post is unique in its ability to reach anyone, anywhere.
Source: United Nations