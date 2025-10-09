ETV Bharat / bharat

World Post Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance And A Look At Makeover Of India Post

A view of the floating post office on the banks of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: World Post Day, observed each year on October 9, underscores the essential role of postal services in society. The 2025 theme, "PostForPeople: Local Service. Global Reach", highlights that postal services provide more than the delivery of letters and parcels.

They contribute to improving lives and support environmental initiatives. India Post is making notable advancements in technology and sustainability to advance these objectives.

Digital Transformation of the Postal Department through IT 2.0

IT 2.0, the second phase of the Indian Postal Department’s Modernisation Project, is driving significant changes. Over 1,65,000 post offices across India are now being connected through a digital network. The aim is to transform every post office, whether urban or rural, into a real-time digital service centre.

Incorporating cutting-edge technologies

Core System Integrator 2.0 links all post offices, from local branches to regional headquarters, through a unified network. Customers can access digital banking services, conduct transactions through the IPPB app or a QR code, and manage their insurance requirements online. The Parcel and Logistics Management System allows for comprehensive parcel tracking. In rural areas, Gramin Dak Sevaks utilise smart devices to efficiently process money orders, withdrawals and DBT payments.

Changing Lives

IT 2.0 has made life easier for people at both rural and urban levels. Villagers can now withdraw money from their IPPB accounts from the comfort of their homes. Neeraj, Postmaster at the Jhandewalan Post Office in New Delhi, said, "Aadhaar-based payments and QR scanning have made transactions secure and fast. Real-time parcel tracking has increased transparency. Benefits from government schemes are now being directly deposited into people's accounts. Traders can now access international markets through the Post Office Export Centre. IT 2.0 has accelerated work."

Postal awareness

The Postal Department is taking unique initiatives to promote environmental protection. In 2020, a special stamp was issued in the name of Vijaypal Baghel, known as the Green Man of India. Vijaypal set a goal to plant over 12 million trees in 2011. To date, he has planted over 300 million trees. Baghel said that by issuing a stamp in his name, the Indian Postal Department has inspired people to protect the environment. The Postal Department is continuously working towards environmental protection.

Postal is also a carrier of the green message