World No Tobacco Day Highlights Alarming Tobacco-Related Cancer Cases In Assam And Northeast

Guwahati: May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. This day is an initiative by the World Health Organisation (WHO), first observed in 1987, to shed light on the health risks and deaths associated with tobacco. This year, the theme focuses on strategies to reduce the addiction to tobacco and nicotine products, aiming to inform the public about how to curb their usage.

In Assam and the northeastern states, tobacco consumption is notably higher than in other parts of the country, contributing to a significant rise in cancer cases. According to Dr Amol Chandra Kataki, former director of the Bhuvaneshwar Barooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, Assam has the highest number of cancer patients in India caused by tobacco use.

High Tobacco Consumption Rates in Assam

While the national tobacco consumption rate stands at 28.6 per cent, Assam is alarmingly high at 48.2 per cent, marking a serious public health concern. This worrying trend is also prevalent in other northeastern states such as Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, where tobacco usage is similarly elevated.

Statistics show that nearly 80 million people worldwide die each year from tobacco-related diseases, with 13.5 million deaths occurring in India alone. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2, 2016-17), about 52 per cent of Indian adults are affected by passive smoking, with 58 per cent of rural residents and 39 per cent of their urban counterparts exposed to smoking.

Dr Kataki explained that 60,000 new cancer cases are reported annually in northeast India, with 50,000 of those occurring in Assam. He emphasised that tobacco-related cancers, including those of the mouth, larynx, oesophagus, stomach, kidneys and pancreas, are on the rise due to widespread tobacco consumption.

The Growing Toll of Tobacco-Related Diseases

The increase in cancer cases is compounded by the rising numbers of tobacco-related illnesses such as heart disease, hypertension, stroke, chronic bronchitis and asthma. Pregnant women who smoke are at a greater risk of having miscarriages, stillbirths and premature births. Furthermore, smoking during pregnancy significantly increases the risk of infant mortality in the first year of life.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 71 lakh people in India die prematurely each year due to tobacco consumption. Additionally, the financial burden of tobacco-related diseases amounts to a staggering Rs 1.77 lakh crore annually, with a large portion of this being spent on healthcare costs.

Why is Tobacco so Toxic?

Tobacco products contain over 3,095 chemical substances, many of which are carcinogenic. These chemicals, including acetone, DDT, nicotine, phenol, naphthalene, butane, cadmium, lead and arsenic, are not only toxic but also addictive. Nicotine in tobacco is the primary substance responsible for the addiction, as it stimulates the brain's release of dopamine, creating a temporary feeling of pleasure. This addictive quality is what keeps many individuals trapped in a cycle of tobacco use.

Dr Amol Chandra Kataki. (ETV Bharat)

Government Efforts and Legal Measures

To combat rising tobacco consumption, the Centre passed the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, which aims to reduce tobacco use by prohibiting smoking in public places, advertising of tobacco products and sales of tobacco to minors. Additionally, tobacco products are required to display health warnings. Despite these legal measures, there are still challenges, especially with the illegal sale of products like gutkhas near schools and other institutions. Dr Kataki expressed concerns about the ongoing advertisements by tobacco companies that continue to target younger generations, often with the involvement of celebrities in high-profile events, such as the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

How to Break Free from Tobacco Addiction?

Dr Kataki advises those struggling with tobacco addiction to consider two main methods for quitting: the Cold Turkey Method, which involves abruptly stopping tobacco use, and the Tapering Off Method, where consumption is gradually reduced over time. For most people, the second method tends to be more effective. He also recommends seeking professional help, such as nicotine replacement therapy and using the Tobacco Quit Line, which offers free counselling to individuals who want to quit. The health ministry's toll-free helpline, 1800-011-2356, provides additional support for those wishing to quit.