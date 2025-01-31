ETV Bharat / bharat

India Gate Illuminated To Mark World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

India Gate illuminated in purple and orange on the occasion of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India reaffirmed its commitment to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by illuminating the iconic India Gate on Thursday in vibrant hues of purple and orange on World NTDs Day.

This symbolic act is part of a global movement to light up iconic landmarks across the world to raise awareness about NTDs and emphasise the importance of collective action to combat these debilitating diseases.

The event was organised by the Union Health Ministry to highlight India's progress in the fight against NTDs, with a special focus on Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) and Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL).

LF, which threatens 404 million people in India, damages the lymphatic system and can lead to the abnormal enlargement of body parts, causing pain, and severe disability. The VL or Kala-Azar, which is at the cusp of elimination in India, can cause severe debility, malnutrition and loss of ability to work.