World Nature Conservation Day: Conserve Nature for a Healthy Environment for Future Generations

New Delhi : World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 every year to raise awareness about the importance of conserving nature for a healthy environment and natural resources to protect a stable society.

To encourage the people about the importance of conserving natural resources and protecting the environment for next generations, several netizens posted messages on social media X. One netizen, KV Lumami posted, “In observance of World Nature Conservation Day and the Day 6 of Shiksha Saptah, students and their mothers planted saplings with the theme “Ek ped maa ke naam”.”

National Council of Science Museums-NCSM posted, “Participate in the events and activities, organized by a unit of NCMGOI as a part of the World Nature Conservation Day Celebrations on July 27, 20204.”

Another netizen American Rivers wrote, “World Nature Conservation Day is July 28th. We know a lot is going on in the world that can make it overwhelming to figure out what you can do to help so we put together 5 simple things you can do to make an impact in your community and nationwide.”

To save the earth and protect the environment for future generations, the people across the globe should come together to take protective steps towards sustainable practices to ensure the care of planet earth.

“The Central Government has notified Green Credit Rules, 2023 on October12, 2023 under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 (Annexure - I) to encourage voluntary environmental positive actions resulting in issuance of Green Credits. To begin with, voluntary tree plantation and eco-restoration is envisaged on degraded land under the control and management of Forest Departments,” Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The environment is facing several important issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation and pollution which pose threat to wildlife and ecosystem but human life too.