Thrown From Balcony By Father After Birth, This 13-Yr-Old Musical Prodigy Plays 42 Instruments

Delhi: Niyati Chetransh, who started her journey in the world of music when she was only six months old, underwent an extremely horrific experience when she was one month old.

Her father, who wanted a son, had thrown her from the third floor balcony. A passerby had caught the child from falling on the road and saved her. Her mother, Divya Saxena, moved out of the house with the infant, determined to raise her alone.

"I had faced issues with my husband since marriage. He considered daughters to be a burden. After Niyati's birth, my in-laws never visited her at the hospital. After spending a month at my parent's house I returned to my in-laws house. But, a day later, her father threw her from the balcony. She would have died if a passerby not saved her," Divya said.

Thirteen years later, Niyati is now a musical prodigy, she plays 42 different musical instruments, including tabla, flute, piano and ukulele and is also a music composer. "I want to teach music when I grow up and also do a PhD," Niyati said. She wants to pursue research on the evolution of music from Rig Vedas till the present times.

Niyati said her love for music was detected when she was six months old. Her mother had brought a toy keyboard for her and she instantly moved her fingers on the keys. "I realised that she has a liking towards music but was apprehensive whether this would continue because children often develop new fascinations when they grow up," her mother said.

Niyati's love for music, however, remained undaunted. When she was 3, her mother took her to a local music class to see whether she really has the knack towards music. But after attending the class for 2-3 days she came to her mother and said that the trainer was not teaching properly. "It is difficult to believe a toddler assessing music skills so I spoke to my brother who is associated with music industry. He spoke to Niyati and told me that her assessment was absolutely correct. He suggested me to enroll Niyati in some professional course. We also found out that her inclination was more towards western music," Divya said.

At the age of 6 Niyati's piano training classes started at Trinity College London. Since then, she has been performing at national and international level competitions. Meanwhile, Divya left her job in the corporate sector and took to freelance content writing to support her daughter in pursuing her dream.

Niyati studies in class 9 but has already carved a niche for herself in the world of music. She has bagged Asia Book of Records for playing piano blindfolded in April 2024 and India Book of Records in July 2023 for playing national anthem on 15 instruments.

Applauding Niyati, santoor player and music composer Abhay Rustum Sopori said God has sent this girl for a purpose. "God wanted her to be alive so even after being thrown from the third floor she was saved by a passerby and today she is making India proud. All our love, prayers and good wishes are with her. May God always guide her," he said.