World More Than Normally Interesting At These Times: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The "steady" relationship between India and Belgium has the possibility of growing in a more contemporary format with cooperation in areas of semiconductors, clean energy and artificial intelligence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Jaishankar made the remarks during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Maxime Prevot.

Prevot is visiting India as part of a high-level economic mission headed by Belgium's Princess Astrid that is aimed at significantly shoring up bilateral cooperation in several key areas. The two foreign ministers are known to have discussed various global challenges, including the situation in Ukraine.

"The world is more than normally interesting at these times," Jaishankar remarked in his televised opening remarks at the meeting. The remarks came amid renewed focus on the Ukraine conflict after US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy traded verbal blows at the Oval Office in the White House last week that drew global attention.

Europe has come out in strong support of Zelenskyy following the unprecedented scenes at the Oval Office. In his remarks, the external affairs minister delved into various aspects of India-Belgium relations and recalled how Belgium was one of the first European countries to establish an embassy in independent India.

"And, of course, we also have a historical connection. We still have war memorials to Indian soldiers on your lands," he said. "But what has been a very good, steady relationship in a range of issues -- trade, industry, education, innovation, culture -- today has the possibility of growing in a more contemporary format," he said.

Jaishankar especially highlighted opportunities for two-way engagement in areas of semiconductors, AI, clean energy, and research and innovation. "And I'm particularly pleased that we also have an opportunity to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, and the economic mission with close to 360 businesses coming is something really impressive," he added.

"And I must say that it will give them an opportunity to assess what is happening in India, to take advantage of 'Make in India, Designing in India, Researching in India, Innovating in India'," he noted. Jaishankar exuded confidence that the economic mission would lead to a higher level of cooperation.

The focus of the mission will be on climate and renewable energy, health and life sciences, construction and eco-construction, transport and logistics, space and defence, Belgian ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt said last week. The ambassador said 22 projects were expected to be finalised during the mission's visit to Delhi while 12 such initiatives were set to be firmed up in Mumbai.

The delegation is visiting Delhi from March 2 to 4 and will then travel to Mumbai. The mission is also looking at the possibility of strengthening defence collaboration between Belgium and India. The overall trajectory of India-Belgium ties have witnessed steady expansion in the last few years.

The focus of the relations has traditionally been on trade and investment. India is Belgium's 14th largest export destination and India is the 16th largest importer to Belgium. India is Belgium's seventh largest export destination outside the EU and the sixth largest trade partner outside the EU. Trade in diamonds dominates bilateral trade.

In 2021, bilateral trade between Belgium and India totalled EUR 12.22 billion. Belgian imports from India in 2021 totalled EUR 6.07 billion. Belgian exports to India totalled EUR 6.15 billion.