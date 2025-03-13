ETV Bharat / bharat

World Kidney Day 2025: Jaipur's Dharmendra Soti Shines In Shuttle Court With Transplanted Kidneys

Jaipur: Dharmendra Soti, the superintendent of the narcotics department of Jaipur, is a survivor of kidney failure. In 2001, his career came to a standstill after both his kidneys were damaged. His brother came as the saviour with the donation of a kidney. This World Kidney Day, on March 13, people like Soti are the ones who should be remembered for the resolution to live amid oddities.

Following the transplantation, Soti returned to the badminton court, his favourite sport. He is currently practising rigorously and has taken part in the World Transplant Games in 2013 in South Africa, clinched a silver medal. His flamboyant performance at the World Transplant Games held in Argentina in 2015 earned him gold and silver medals. In the 2017 edition of the games, he won a bronze medal. All these were achieved with one kidney.

However, Soti said when he was preparing for the World Transplant Games 2019, one of his kidneys got damaged again, and his brother-in-law donated a kidney, which gave him a new lease on life. After two transplants, the body usually breaks down, but Soti again turned to the badminton court and started practicing.