ETV Bharat / bharat

World Kidney Day 2025: Jaipur's Dharmendra Soti Shines In Shuttle Court With Transplanted Kidneys

With two transplants, Soti never let his dream of becoming an ace shuttler die and won medals in several global championships with his iron will.

Dharmendra Soti after winning a summit.
Dharmendra Soti after winning a summit. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 2:08 PM IST

Jaipur: Dharmendra Soti, the superintendent of the narcotics department of Jaipur, is a survivor of kidney failure. In 2001, his career came to a standstill after both his kidneys were damaged. His brother came as the saviour with the donation of a kidney. This World Kidney Day, on March 13, people like Soti are the ones who should be remembered for the resolution to live amid oddities.

Following the transplantation, Soti returned to the badminton court, his favourite sport. He is currently practising rigorously and has taken part in the World Transplant Games in 2013 in South Africa, clinched a silver medal. His flamboyant performance at the World Transplant Games held in Argentina in 2015 earned him gold and silver medals. In the 2017 edition of the games, he won a bronze medal. All these were achieved with one kidney.

However, Soti said when he was preparing for the World Transplant Games 2019, one of his kidneys got damaged again, and his brother-in-law donated a kidney, which gave him a new lease on life. After two transplants, the body usually breaks down, but Soti again turned to the badminton court and started practicing.

In the World Transplant Games in Australia's Perth, Soti defeated his opponent, Nathopole of Thailand, in 10-15, 15-10, 15-13 in the final of 50-59 group singles.

Soti said awareness about organ donation has started increasing among people for some time. However, it is still important for people to be fully aware. Soti is also associated with the organ donation campaign and makes people aware of its benefits.

Also Read:

  1. World Kidney Day 2025: Modern Medicine Meets the Strength of a Mother’s Love As 80-year-old Woman Donates Kidney to Her Son
  2. Unwavering Love Of Family: Woman Undergoes Rare Third Kidney Transplant In Andhra; Mother, Husband, Father Each Donate The Organ

Jaipur: Dharmendra Soti, the superintendent of the narcotics department of Jaipur, is a survivor of kidney failure. In 2001, his career came to a standstill after both his kidneys were damaged. His brother came as the saviour with the donation of a kidney. This World Kidney Day, on March 13, people like Soti are the ones who should be remembered for the resolution to live amid oddities.

Following the transplantation, Soti returned to the badminton court, his favourite sport. He is currently practising rigorously and has taken part in the World Transplant Games in 2013 in South Africa, clinched a silver medal. His flamboyant performance at the World Transplant Games held in Argentina in 2015 earned him gold and silver medals. In the 2017 edition of the games, he won a bronze medal. All these were achieved with one kidney.

However, Soti said when he was preparing for the World Transplant Games 2019, one of his kidneys got damaged again, and his brother-in-law donated a kidney, which gave him a new lease on life. After two transplants, the body usually breaks down, but Soti again turned to the badminton court and started practicing.

In the World Transplant Games in Australia's Perth, Soti defeated his opponent, Nathopole of Thailand, in 10-15, 15-10, 15-13 in the final of 50-59 group singles.

Soti said awareness about organ donation has started increasing among people for some time. However, it is still important for people to be fully aware. Soti is also associated with the organ donation campaign and makes people aware of its benefits.

Also Read:

  1. World Kidney Day 2025: Modern Medicine Meets the Strength of a Mother’s Love As 80-year-old Woman Donates Kidney to Her Son
  2. Unwavering Love Of Family: Woman Undergoes Rare Third Kidney Transplant In Andhra; Mother, Husband, Father Each Donate The Organ

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD TRANSPLANT GAMESKINDNEY TRANSPLANTBADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPJAIPUR NARCOTOCS DEPTWORLD KIDNEY DAY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.