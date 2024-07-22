ETV Bharat / bharat

World Fragile X Day Aims to Create Awareness about Genetic Intellectual Disability Disorder

New Delhi: With an aim to raise awareness, education and support for research, the World Fragile X Day is celebrated on July 22. It’s a global awareness day for those impacted by Fragile X Syndrome FXS.

What is Fragile X

The Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic disorder. It can lead to developmental delays, language delays and learning impairment in children. It is the only known single-gene cause of Autism.

It is characterized by moderate intellectual disability in affected males and mild intellectual disability in affected females. Distinctive physical features are sometimes present in affected males including a large head, long face, prominent forehead and chin, protruding ears, loose joints and large testes, but these features develop over time and may not be obvious until puberty.

Fragile X syndrome is a mutation of the FMR1 gene and is the most common form of inherited intellectual disability. It impacts men more than women, and while a person may have the gene mutation, sometimes they do not have any apparent signs.

History & Significance

In 2000, the US Senate passed a resolution naming July 22 as the National Fragile X Awareness Day. In 2021, the White House passed a resolution also in support of the day. The resolutions urged National Institutes of Health, the CDC and researchers around the world to join the efforts to find a cure for Fragile X.