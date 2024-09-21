ETV Bharat / bharat

World Food India 2024: NIFTEM Signs MoUs To Boost Innovation In Food Processing Industry

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) signed multiple MoUs with major companies at the World Food India 2024. NIFTEM Director Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi spoke to ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta about the significance of these collaborations.

World Food India 2024: NIFTEM Signs MoUs To Boost Innovation In Food Processing Industry
Union Minister Chirag Paswan chairs a Curtain Raiser Press Conference on “World Food India-2024” on Thursday (IANS)

New Delhi: The third edition of World Food India 2024, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi showcased advancements in the food processing sector, with significant collaborations between academia and industry. The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry leaders such as Tetra Pak, Hexagon Nutrition, LT Foods, and Hindustan Unilever at the four-day event that began on Thursday..

Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM, emphasised the strategic importance of these MoUs. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he said, "When a technology institute meets the industry, it triggers a chain of innovations, leading to production solutions and the development of new technologies." NIFTEM has developed 57 cutting-edge technologies, offering industries research and development (R&D) support without the associated costs.

Millets were highlighted as a major focus for future food innovations due to their nutritional value and sustainability. Dr Oberoi discussed the government's efforts to promote millet globally, noting that millet-based products are gaining traction for their health benefits. He also pointed out export opportunities for Indian startups, given the rising demand for nutritious grains.

Dr Onkar Avinash Babar, Center Manager at NIFTEM, showcased a range of millet-based products, including Naan Khatai and fortified rice. These ready-for-deployment technologies address nutritional deficiencies in India, especially iron deficiency.

The event also featured innovative millet-based sweets by Maheshwar from Prithvi Ann Millets Ahaar, who developed products like millet-based Gulab Jamun and cookies. World Food India 2024 attracted key government officials, including Ravneet Singh Bittu, and major corporate players, signalling a strong collaboration to drive the future of food.

New Delhi: The third edition of World Food India 2024, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi showcased advancements in the food processing sector, with significant collaborations between academia and industry. The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry leaders such as Tetra Pak, Hexagon Nutrition, LT Foods, and Hindustan Unilever at the four-day event that began on Thursday..

Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM, emphasised the strategic importance of these MoUs. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he said, "When a technology institute meets the industry, it triggers a chain of innovations, leading to production solutions and the development of new technologies." NIFTEM has developed 57 cutting-edge technologies, offering industries research and development (R&D) support without the associated costs.

Millets were highlighted as a major focus for future food innovations due to their nutritional value and sustainability. Dr Oberoi discussed the government's efforts to promote millet globally, noting that millet-based products are gaining traction for their health benefits. He also pointed out export opportunities for Indian startups, given the rising demand for nutritious grains.

Dr Onkar Avinash Babar, Center Manager at NIFTEM, showcased a range of millet-based products, including Naan Khatai and fortified rice. These ready-for-deployment technologies address nutritional deficiencies in India, especially iron deficiency.

The event also featured innovative millet-based sweets by Maheshwar from Prithvi Ann Millets Ahaar, who developed products like millet-based Gulab Jamun and cookies. World Food India 2024 attracted key government officials, including Ravneet Singh Bittu, and major corporate players, signalling a strong collaboration to drive the future of food.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIFTEMFOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRYDR HARINDER SINGH OBEROIWORLD FOOD INDIA 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.