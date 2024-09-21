ETV Bharat / bharat

World Food India 2024: NIFTEM Signs MoUs To Boost Innovation In Food Processing Industry

New Delhi: The third edition of World Food India 2024, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi showcased advancements in the food processing sector, with significant collaborations between academia and industry. The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry leaders such as Tetra Pak, Hexagon Nutrition, LT Foods, and Hindustan Unilever at the four-day event that began on Thursday..

Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM, emphasised the strategic importance of these MoUs. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he said, "When a technology institute meets the industry, it triggers a chain of innovations, leading to production solutions and the development of new technologies." NIFTEM has developed 57 cutting-edge technologies, offering industries research and development (R&D) support without the associated costs.

Millets were highlighted as a major focus for future food innovations due to their nutritional value and sustainability. Dr Oberoi discussed the government's efforts to promote millet globally, noting that millet-based products are gaining traction for their health benefits. He also pointed out export opportunities for Indian startups, given the rising demand for nutritious grains.