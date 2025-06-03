ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day: PM Modi To Launch Project To Restore Degraded Land In Aravalli Range

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch a massive project to restore degraded land in the Aravalli mountain range on June 5, environment ministry sources said on Tuesday. Modi will plant saplings in the ridge area in South Delhi, a part of the mountain range stretching 700 km from Gujarat to the national capital, the sources said.

The chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat will participate in the launch of the project. The sources said around a thousand nurseries will be developed in 29 districts falling in the Aravalli range as part of the project.

According to the government, this initiative will be crucial in meeting India's climate goal of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent and restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

The government had unveiled the Aravalli Green Wall initiative in March 2023. The project aims to establish a five-km-wide green belt buffer, covering 6.45 million hectares across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Within this buffer zone, about 42 per cent (2.70 million hectares) of land is degraded.

The Aravalli range acts as a natural barrier against desertification, preventing the expansion of the Thar desert and protecting cities such as Delhi, Jaipur and Gurugram.