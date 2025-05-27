ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day 2025: Railways Takes Sustainable Steps To End Plastic Pollution

New Delhi: To promote a sustainable environment, encourage community participation and reduce plastic pollution across the rail network, the railways has roped in passengers, common people, and students for its clean environment drive to observe World Environment Day.

The railways has a target to run a sustainable drive till World Environment Day, scheduled on June 5 and take different steps to maintain a healthy ecosystem. For this, railways will educate people on the subject. Stalls established in the station premises will be inspected to comply with the single-use plastic ban, and passengers will be encouraged to use reusable steel bottles, which will reduce plastic waste. Waste management will be further improved.

Informing about the steps being taken, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “The initiative focuses on enhancing waste management practices across its stations. Waste segregation bins have been installed on platforms, accompanied by awareness campaigns to educate passengers on their proper use. Cleanliness drives are being carried out at the stations and in the surrounding areas, with the active involvement of local communities and NGOs.”

To reduce plastic waste, IRCTC is promoting the use of non-plastic, eco-friendly, biodegradable cutlery through a dedicated awareness campaign. Furthermore, the railways staff is being sensitised on proper waste segregation practices, with a particular emphasis on managing organic waste and reducing plastic usage, the railway officials said.

Elaborating on the idea of keeping a sustainable environment, Ajay Michael, senior public relations officer, Northern Railway (Delhi Division) said the passengers are being made aware of the ill effects of single-use plastic. According to the railways, this year's theme is "Ending Plastic Pollution", which does not mean just a campaign. The importance of the environment and the ill effects of plastic are being told through social media campaigns.

"Plastic Bottle Crusher Machine has been provided at 11 railway stations over the Delhi Division. Nukkad Nataks have been organised at Anand Vihar Terminal, Sonipat, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Ghaziabad railway stations to create awareness amongst passengers regarding the ill effects of the use of plastic. More such Nukkad Nataks are planned at other stations too,” the official added.

Similarly, North Central Railway is taking various steps to make people, passengers and staff aware of the environment. NC railway officials were informed regarding various initiatives which are being taken in the zone.