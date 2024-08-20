ETV Bharat / bharat

World Entrepreneurs Day 2024: Focus on Innovation and Leadership

New Delhi : World Entrepreneurs Day is celebrated on August 21 every year to recognize and empower entrepreneurs for their vital role to drive economic growth.

As per Curtin University website, the purpose of the World Entrepreneurs’ Day is to create awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership throughout the world.

“In 2024, we invite students, staff and researchers to join us at the Entrepreneurs Hub for an event celebrating World Entrepreneurs Day throughout the day,” the website states.

“At Curtin, WED is the perfect day to celebrate the people who set out to start their own business or pursue a career of innovative research. Many entrepreneurial outcomes have been achieved as a result of the opportunities and programs available through curriculum and entrepreneurship programs,” it states.