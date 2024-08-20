World Entrepreneurs Day 2024: Focus on Innovation and Leadership

New Delhi : World Entrepreneurs Day is celebrated on August 21 every year to recognize and empower entrepreneurs for their vital role to drive economic growth.
As per Curtin University website, the purpose of the World Entrepreneurs’ Day is to create awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership throughout the world.
“In 2024, we invite students, staff and researchers to join us at the Entrepreneurs Hub for an event celebrating World Entrepreneurs Day throughout the day,” the website states.
“At Curtin, WED is the perfect day to celebrate the people who set out to start their own business or pursue a career of innovative research. Many entrepreneurial outcomes have been achieved as a result of the opportunities and programs available through curriculum and entrepreneurship programs,” it states.
Taking to social media X, SINE IITB posted, “Celebrating World Entrepreneurs Day with SINE propel! On this special day dedicated to recognizing and empowering entrepreneurs, SINE is excited to conduct the next online workshop of SINE PROPEL, scheduled for August 21.”
Similarly, another institution, Guru Nanak Institutions posted on X, “Greetings. The department of MBA, GNIT, cordially invites students and faculty to participate in an IIC activity on “World Entrepreneurs Day” under Institution’s Innovation Council 6.0 Quarter 4.”
“As per the World Entrepreneurs Day 2024 celebrations on 21st August 2024, the Institution Innovation Council of SVCE (IIC SVCE Sriperumbudur) is organizing a seminar on “Innovation Based Entrepreneurship”,” SVCE wrote on X.
On this day, several budding entrepreneurs try to get knowledge and experiences of renowned and successful entrepreneurs and business persons. These renowned entrepreneurs help budding business persons to get growth in their respective fields and chase dreams.