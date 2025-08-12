World Elephant Day: Delhi Zoo's Jumbos, 'Heeragaj', 'Rajlakshmi', 'Shankar', Attract Crowds Of Visitors

New Delhi: On World Elephant Day, the three elephants of Delhi Zoo, who draw maximum visitors, enjoyed a special platter of various kinds of fruits, vegetables and khichdi.

Among the three, two are Asian Elephants, Heeragaj (male) and Rajlakshmi (female), and one African, Shankar (male). These elephants stay in shelters and bath in an adjoining pond constructed by the zoo authorities. All the three are taken care of by their mahout, Akun, who hails from Assam.

Heeraganj at Delhi Zoo (ETV Bharat)

"The trio draws the maximum number of visitors at the zoo. People love to watch them strolling around their shelters, sometimes drinking water or bathing in the pond," Akun said.

Heeragaj and Rajlakshmi were brought from Kanpur Zoo in 1992 at the age of two. Since then they have been living in the same enclosure here.

Rajlakshmi strolling outside her shelter (ETV Bharat)

Shankar, who was brought from Zimbabwe in 1998, has an interesting story. Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma, during his Zimbabwe tour, was presented two African elephants by the then government. The duo, named Shankar (male) and Bimlesh (female) were transported from Zimbabwe by a KLM cargo flight and kept in the quarantine centre at Kapashera border before being shifted to Delhi Zoo.

In 2001, Bimlesh passed away and Rajlakshmi came forward to support Shankar during his grief. She had taken care of Shankar like her own child, ensuring his wellbeing, Akun said.

Elephant shelters in Delhi Zoo (ETV Bharat)

"Shankar lives in a separate enclosure and efforts are now on to bring a female partner for him from Zimbabwe," he added.

According to Akun, each elephant consumes 300 kg food per day, including 150 kg of leafy vegetables, five kg of khichdi made from rice, pulses and bajra, vegetables and fruits. Some common fruits served to the trio are ripe jackfruit, bananas, pears, apples, cucumbers and others. The dishes are served on banana leaves, he added.

Pond where elephants bath (ETV Bharat)

World Elephant Day assumes special significance for India since it is home to 60 per cent of the total Asian elephant population. The day is also an occasion to introspect on the increasing instances of man-elephant conflict that need to be checked urgently.

Currently, there are 30 forests covering an area of about 65,000 sq km across 14 states that have been marked for elephant conservation. According to the 2017 elephant census the total number of Asian elephants in India was 27,312. This census is carried out every five years.

Delhi Zoo celebrates World Elephant Day (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile the interim report on 'Demographic Estimates of Asian Elephants-2023' published in Bengaluru recorded an increase of 346 elephants in Karnataka that remains home to the largest number of elephants in the country with the figure standing at 6,395.

This report was prepared by the Karnataka forest department between May 17 and 19 in 2023 in collaboration with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa. The number of elephants in Karnataka stood at 5,740 in 2010 and 6,072 in 2012.

Special platter for elephants (ETV Bharat)

The census conducted in 23 forest divisions put the average elephant density in Karnataka at 0.34 per sq km.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve with 1,116 elephants has the highest density of 0.96 per sq km, followed by Nagarhole Tiger Reserve with 831 elephants and an average density of 0.93 per sq km.

Similarly, BRT Tiger Reserve with 619 elephants has a density of 0.69 per sq km while MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary has 706 elephants with a density of only 0.60 per sq km.

The estimates were derived with technical assistance from Prof R Sukumar of the Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru. More than 3,400 personnel from 32 forest divisions of the state were involved in this census exercise.

In terms of addressing man-elephant conflict, it is Chhattisgarh that has undertaken a unique and effective initiative in the name of 'Elephant News' that broadcasts simultaneously in Hindi through four Akashvani centers at Ambikapur, Raipur, Bilaspur and Raigarh. This initiative has played a role in reducing the risk of human casualties to a great extent by giving advance warning to the locals about the location and movement of wild elephants.