Observing World Day For Prevention And Healing From Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, Violence

Hyderabad: Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem with one in nine girls and one in 20 boys under the age of 18 experiencing abuse or assault. Eighty two percent of all victims under 18 are female.

The effects of child sexual abuse can be long-lasting and affect the victim's mental health. The United Nations declared November 18 as “World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence". The purpose of this day is to generate awareness about child sexual abuse and violence.

History

The sexual abuse and exploitation of children are a violation of human rights and a public health problem with significant consequences for global health and development. Affirming the need to eliminate and prevent all forms of child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence and to promote the dignity and rights, including mental and physical health and healing, of those who experience child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence, on November 7, 2022, the General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/77/8, proclaiming November 18 as the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.

Child sexual exploitation

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a type of sexual abuse that happens when a child or young person is coerced, manipulated or deceived into sexual activity in exchange for things that they may need or want like gifts, drugs, money, status and affection.

Children and young people are often tricked into believing they're in a loving and consensual relationship so the sexual activity may appear consensual. This is called grooming and is a type of abuse. They may trust their abuser and not understand that they're being abused. CSE does not always involve physical contact, and can also occur through the use of technology.

Some interesting facts

Worldwide, it is estimated that approximately 120 million females under the age of 20 have experienced various forms of forced sexual contact. While there are no global estimates available for sexual violence against boys, data from 24 predominantly high and middle-income countries indicate that the prevalence ranges from 8 to 31 percent among girls and 3 to 17 percent among boys under the age of 18. One in four children aged under 5 years live with a mother who is a victim of intimate partner violence.

Adults who experienced four or more Adverse Childhood Experiences, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, are seven times more likely to be involved in interpersonal violence as a victim or perpetrator and 30 times more likely to attempt suicide.

One in 20 men admitted to online sexualised behaviour towards children who were known to be below the age of 12.

Six in 10 children or 400 million children, all under five years of age regularly suffer physical punishment and/or psychological violence at the hands of parents and caregivers

Impact of child sexual abuse

Sexual abuse of children often goes unreported due to unawareness, societal taboos, and the power of perpetrators, who are usually from within the household or community. Children who experience sexual abuse can suffer a range of psychological and behavioral effects, from mild to severe, in both short and long terms.

Child sexual abuse is associated with many different negative impacts including medical, psychological, sexual, self-harm, and others. Adult survivors of child sexual abuse may experience sexual disturbance or dysfunction, depression, and anxiety.

Research has found that anxiety, fear, and suicidal ideation and behaviour are more likely in instances where the perpetrator used force and threat of force. The age of onset of the abuse, duration and outcome is characteristic of higher trauma symptom levels. For example, the longer the duration of the abuse the greater impact on the child’s identity.