Observing World Day For Prevention And Healing From Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, Violence

Hyderabad: Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem with one in nine girls and one in 20 boys under the age of 18 experiencing abuse or assault. Eighty two percent of all victims under 18 are female.
The effects of child sexual abuse can be long-lasting and affect the victim's mental health. The United Nations declared November 18 as “World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence". The purpose of this day is to generate awareness about child sexual abuse and violence.
History
The sexual abuse and exploitation of children are a violation of human rights and a public health problem with significant consequences for global health and development. Affirming the need to eliminate and prevent all forms of child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence and to promote the dignity and rights, including mental and physical health and healing, of those who experience child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence, on November 7, 2022, the General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/77/8, proclaiming November 18 as the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.
Child sexual exploitation
Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a type of sexual abuse that happens when a child or young person is coerced, manipulated or deceived into sexual activity in exchange for things that they may need or want like gifts, drugs, money, status and affection.
Children and young people are often tricked into believing they're in a loving and consensual relationship so the sexual activity may appear consensual. This is called grooming and is a type of abuse. They may trust their abuser and not understand that they're being abused. CSE does not always involve physical contact, and can also occur through the use of technology.
Some interesting facts
- Worldwide, it is estimated that approximately 120 million females under the age of 20 have experienced various forms of forced sexual contact. While there are no global estimates available for sexual violence against boys, data from 24 predominantly high and middle-income countries indicate that the prevalence ranges from 8 to 31 percent among girls and 3 to 17 percent among boys under the age of 18. One in four children aged under 5 years live with a mother who is a victim of intimate partner violence.
- Adults who experienced four or more Adverse Childhood Experiences, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, are seven times more likely to be involved in interpersonal violence as a victim or perpetrator and 30 times more likely to attempt suicide.
- One in 20 men admitted to online sexualised behaviour towards children who were known to be below the age of 12.
- Six in 10 children or 400 million children, all under five years of age regularly suffer physical punishment and/or psychological violence at the hands of parents and caregivers
Impact of child sexual abuse
Sexual abuse of children often goes unreported due to unawareness, societal taboos, and the power of perpetrators, who are usually from within the household or community. Children who experience sexual abuse can suffer a range of psychological and behavioral effects, from mild to severe, in both short and long terms.
Child sexual abuse is associated with many different negative impacts including medical, psychological, sexual, self-harm, and others. Adult survivors of child sexual abuse may experience sexual disturbance or dysfunction, depression, and anxiety.
Research has found that anxiety, fear, and suicidal ideation and behaviour are more likely in instances where the perpetrator used force and threat of force. The age of onset of the abuse, duration and outcome is characteristic of higher trauma symptom levels. For example, the longer the duration of the abuse the greater impact on the child’s identity.
Sexual violence against children in India
In India, estimates of the prevalence of child sexual abuse are disturbingly high, but it remains a crime dramatically under-reported.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report states that there were 64,469 reported cases of children sexually abused (CSA) and 38,444 children raped in India in 2022. This means, seven children every hour report a sexual crime against them, and four are reporting rape. India has a total of 243,237 child sexual abuse (CSA) cases pending in its fast-track courts as of January 2023. Out of the 268,038 CSA cases that were under trial, only 8,909 (a mere 3%) resulted in a conviction, as per the NCRB Report, 2022.
Recognising signs of sexual abuse and violence:
- Sudden changes in behaviour for example, unusual quietness, aggression, depression and emotional outbursts.
- Sleep disturbances
- Bed-wetting
- Bruises on body parts
- Changes in the genital area, such as redness, swelling, or discharge
- Avoidance of specific people
- Decline in academic performance.
Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012
POCSO Act, 2012 is the abbreviation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,2012. If an attempt or commission of sexual assault/offence/ harassment happens against a child (male or female) under the age of 18 years, then such cases are filed under POCSO Act, 2012.
This law protects children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and use of pornographic material for the purpose of sexual offence against children. Special courts have been established for the purpose of dealing with these offences. This Act has been amended on August 6, 2019 and came into effect from August 16, 2019.
As per the data submitted by various high courts in India, up to October, 2023, 758 FTSCs (Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) including 412 exclusive POCSO Courts are functional in 30 States/UTs across the country which have disposed of more than 2,00,000 cases.
In India total 47221 cases registered during the 2020-22. 19143 Cases Pending Investigation at the end of the year. 4542 persons convicted under protection of children from sexual offences act (sources: digital sansad, Crime in India )
Key points of the Act
- It covers all children below the age of 18 years
- It is a gender neutral Act
- Provides child friendly processes for reporting, recording and trial keeping best interest of child as top priority
- Burden of proof is on the accused in cases of penetrative sexual assault, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, sexual
- assault and aggravated
- Sexual assault
- Makes reporting of child sexual abuse cases mandatory
- The punishment for committing sexual assault on a child is minimum three years imprisonment , which can extend to five years as well as payment of fine.
Healing from child sexual abuse is difficult not impossible
The majority of child sexual abuse perpetrators – 93 percent – are someone the child knows. Thirty-four percent of perpetrators are family members, and only seven percent are strangers.
The most important aspects for recovery after trauma are abuse disclosure, consistent support from safe adult caregivers, and therapy. Children who are exposed to any inappropriate sexual activity or abuse are strongly encouraged to report the abuse to a trusting adult. The sooner children report being a victim of sexual abuse, the fewer future psychological difficulties they experience. Additionally, caregiver support strongly predicts resilience in children who were sexually abused.
Preventing Child Sexual Abuse
- Talk to children about staying safe
- Teach children the correct terms for their body parts.
- Encourage your children to tell you about things that happen to them that make them feel scared, sad or uncomfortable.
- Raise your child with basic body-safety and consent house rules,
- Explicitly discuss with your child that you would never be angry or hold them responsible if someone touches them inappropriately.
- Never force children to hug anyone, even relatives.
- Don’t leave your child with anyone, unless you completely trust them.
- Teach your children about good touch and bad touch.
