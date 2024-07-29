ETV Bharat / bharat

World Day Against Trafficking In Persons Aims To Create Global Awareness Against Trafficking

New Delhi: As a part of the global campaign of initiating actions against human trafficking, the World Day Against Trafficking In Persons is observed on July 30 every year. According to the Global Report of Trafficking in Persons (GLOTIP) by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), children are twice as likely as adults to face violence during trafficking. On this day, communities worldwide come together to support each other and raise awareness about human trafficking.

History & Significance

The United Nations General Assembly established the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons back in 2013. This step was taken as a part of the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, which was adopted in 2010. Its objective was to fight against human trafficking in the United Nations’ broader development and security agendas. It’s been more than 11 years since this day was observed as a way to raise awareness, take global action, and support victims of human trafficking. People around the globe come together to help survivors, recognise their trauma, and raise awareness to prevent trafficking.

Theme For 2024

As children represent a significant proportion of trafficking victims worldwide, with girls being disproportionately affected, this year’s global campaign for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons urges accelerated action to end child trafficking.

With the theme, “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking," the day focuses on the heinous crime of child trafficking. According to the Office on Drugs and Crime of the United Nations, children are subjected to various forms of trafficking, including exploitation in forced labour, criminality or begging, trafficked for illegal adoption, recruitment into the armed forces, and online and sexual abuse and exploitation.

What is child trafficking?

Child trafficking involves the use of children for exploitation in various ways. It is a serious crime and a severe violation of human rights. As per UN resolution, it is irrelevant whether a child appears to have “consented” in some way to being exploited, especially when force, deception, coercion, or abuse of power or vulnerability are being used.

Common forms of child trafficking

Vulnerable children may be exposed to many different forms of exploitation, including sexual exploitation, forced labour, begging and petty crimes, children in armed conflict, child marriage and illegal adoption. According to the UN report, in 2020, nearly 20,000 children worldwide were identified as trafficking victims globally.