World Day Against Child Labour 2025: Activist Raises Alarm Over Grim Situation In Rajasthan

Jaipur: As the World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 to draw global attention towards child labour, the state of Rajasthan stands 3rd in terms of child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour was first observed by the International Labor Organization on June 12, 2002 to focus on the elimination of child labour. This year, the theme of the World Day Against Child Labour is ‘Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: let’s speed up our efforts!’

Child Labour In Rajasthan

Social activist Vivek Sharma in Rajasthan, who fights against child labour, said that the future of India is in the hands of the youth and children are considered to be the form of God.

“Despite this, child labour is being reported among children. The government makes big promises and announcements to end child labour, but still nothing happens,” he said. Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh was on top in terms of child labour followed by Bihar and Rajasthan.

In Uttar Pradesh more than 8.96 lakh children were forced to labourer work while Bihar has 4.51 lakh and Rajasthan has 2.52 lakh child labourers, added Sharma.

According to the Rajasthan State Labour Department, a survey conducted in 7 districts this year showed that Jaipur had the highest number of child labourers followed by Kota and Udaipur.

Sharma said that a large number of child labourers were freed and sent back to their homes with the joint efforts of the government and social organisations.

“But unfortunately, more children are forced to return and work than the number of rescued ones. There is a need for the government to take serious action against the places from where these children are being taken for child labour and to impose restrictions on parents not to push their children into the quagmire of child labour for petty temptations,” he added.

What The Law Says

According to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, anyone who employs children below the age of 14 years will be jailed for up to 2 years and fined up to Rs 50,000. It is prohibited to employ children between the ages of 14 and 18 in factories manufacturing flammable materials or firecrackers. If the employer is found guilty of child crime for the second time, he can be jailed for up to 3 years.

Child activist, Mangala Sharma said that child labour affects the mental, physical, spiritual, intellectual and social interests of children. The problem of child labour deprives children of their fundamental rights, which is against the constitution and is the biggest violation of human rights, she said.