World Crocodile Day 2025: 174 Baby Gharials Released In Gandak River; Some Interesting Facts About Crocs

Bagaha/ Chennai: Nearly 174 baby gharials, also known as fish-eating crocodiles, were released into the Gandak river in Bihar on Tuesday to mark the World Crocodile Day.

The Gandak river, originating from the Indo-Nepal border is the second river after Chambal, where the population of gharials and crocodiles has increased manifold. Ever since the Gandak Gharial Recovery Project was launched in 2013, over 775 baby gharials have been released into this river

Gharial eggs are carefully preserved (ETV Bharat)

Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the forest department, with the help of local trained villagers, jointly preserved gharial eggs on the banks of the Gandak river for the last three months. After the eggs were hatched, 174 baby gharials were released into the Gandak river.

Gharial eggs are hidden in sand on river banks (ETV Bharat)

The conservation and breeding of gharials is done under the supervision of Los Angeles Zoo in California. Forest conservator cum director Neshamani K said that gharials are being conserved under the Gandak Gharial Recovery Project and hundreds of eggs are preserved and bred in the sand on the river bank. Last year, 160 hatchlings were released in the river, he added.

Gharial eggs hatch on river beds (ETV Bharat)

Wildlife expert VD Sanju said World Crocodile Day is celebrated every year on 17 June for the protection, conservation and awareness of crocodiles and other reptiles such as gharials and alligators. If not conserved, the food chain can be badly affected because crocodiles are considered to be the top predators of the ecosystem of rivers and marshy areas, Sanju added.

During hatching of gharial eggs (ETV Bharat)

Project head of WTI Subrata K Behera said 23 species of crocodiles are found all over the world of which, three species are found in India, which are known as marsh crocodile, saltwater crocodile and gharial respectively.

A baby gharial just after birth (ETV Bharat)

"Every year our team keeps the crocodile eggs safe by hiding them under the sand on the river bank and ensures their hatching. When the eggs hatch, the mothers come to the river bank calling out to their babies, who follow them inside the river giggling," Behera said.

Gharial hatchling being released in river (ETV Bharat)

Here's All You Need To Know About World Crocodile Day:

Crocodiles are indispensable allies of freshwater ecosystems and it essential to understand the critical role they play in maintaining ecological balance. Although crocodiles may appear fearsome, they actually contribute to water purification and play a vital role in preventing the spread of waterborne diseases.

Wildlife photographer and crocodile conservationist Kavitha Dhileepan emphasises that crocodiles are not the vicious creatures they are often made out to be. “They are nature’s own water purifiers. Many harmful viruses and bacteria spread through contaminated water. Crocodiles, with their powerful digestive systems, consume decaying animals that would otherwise pollute the water, preventing the spread of disease,” she said.

If a sick animal dies in a water body, it can be nearly impossible for humans to remove it quickly. But crocodiles step in as natural scavengers, consuming the carcass; even if it's rotting and cleansing the waterbody in the process. Crocodiles have a digestive system that can neutralise even the most dangerous pathogens. This makes them an essential part of nature’s defense mechanism against disease transmission.

One striking example of peaceful coexistence can be seen in Anaikkarai, a village near the Kollidam River in Tamil Nadu, where crocodiles and humans live in harmony.

Guardians of the Environment

Crocodiles do not attack unless provoked or threatened. They are especially protective of their young, but otherwise, avoid unnecessary aggression. “Disturbing crocodiles or encroaching on their habitat is what causes conflict; not the crocodiles themselves,” warns Kavitha.

Raising awareness about these misunderstood creatures is also a mission for Raj Vishnu, a young environmental enthusiast based in Chennai. “Because crocodiles contribute to environmental balance, they are rightly referred to as 'Environment Protectors',” he says. “If you spot a crocodile in a waterbody, don’t panic just keep a safe distance. If there are warning signs, respect them and avoid the area.”

Crocodiles have existed since the time of the dinosaurs around 235 million years, he said adding, "It is our duty to ensure they don’t go extinct under our watch.

A Call to Protect and Coexist

Globally, several organisations are working to protect crocodiles. However, in India and particularly in Tamil Nadu there is a notable lack of specialists and advocates focused on crocodile conservation. Crocodiles can live up to 100 years, with some documented cases of individuals reaching 140 years. Male crocodiles can grow over 7 meters long and weigh nearly a ton.

This year’s theme for World Crocodile Day is “Connecting Crocodiles and Communities” a reminder that understanding, protecting and living in harmony with crocodiles is not just a conservationist’s job, but a collective responsibility.