World Craft Council's 60th Jubilee To Be Celebrated In Srinagar

Srinagar: Srinagar is set to host a three-day event of 'World Craft Council' to commemorate its 60th Jubilee. Titled 'Craft, Creativity & Compassion', the event is scheduled for November 25 to 27, 2024 at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

This significant event will celebrate Srinagar's recent recognition as a World Craft City, highlighting the traditional crafts of Jammu & Kashmir, such as Pashmina, Carpet Weaving, and Papermache. The initiative is supported by UNESCO and various Indian government ministries, a government spokesperson said.

"The gathering will feature international artisans, designers, and craft leaders, fostering cultural exchange and providing global visibility to the handicraft sector of Jammu & Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

Guided tours will also be arranged for guests to highlight the cultural heritage of Kashmir, along with its historical significance, the spokesperson said.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, reviewed the arrangements for the reception of participants at the airport, hospitality and protocol, accommodation and transportation facilities besides security measures. Bidhuri urged the officers to implement a comprehensive arrangements plan corresponding to their respective departments to ensure the event's success.

He emphasised the significance of the event and instructed the officers to collaborate closely and effectively on various activities at SKICC, from the inaugural ceremony to the closing function, as well as the visits of artisans and delegates to key craft locations.

In June this year, Srinagar city was officially recognised as a “World Craft City” by the World Crafts Council (WCC) due to the rich heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans which have earned them global acclaim.

"Srinagar is one of the ancient cities of South Asia with a continuously recorded history of about 1,500 years. Located on the historic Shahra-e-Abresham (the Silk Route) the city generated a wealth of ideas related to arts and crafts and facilitated exchange of activities in trade, cultural practices and scientific knowledge,” the WCC had said on its website.

In November 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Srinagar as a part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), becoming the sixth Indian city to achieve this identity. And the city had entered into the club of 295 creative cities network across the world.

Before Srinagar, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Jaipur were the cities recognised by UNESCO for their craft and folk arts.