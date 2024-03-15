World Consumer Rights Day: Is Artificial Intelligence a Blessing or a Curse for the Consumer?

Ahmedabad: World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 every year. This day is celebrated to prevent the violation of consumer rights. However, some consumers in India are not aware of their rights. Especially on e-commerce and digital platforms, there are also misleading advertisements of some products. Consumers are exploited due to tempting and greedy advertisements. Consumers have got rights under the Consumer Protection Act.



What impact will AI have on consumers?

Anandita Mehta, Chief General Manager of the Consumer Education and Research Center said, "Every year World Consumer Protection Day is celebrated on a different theme. Consumer Education and Research Center makes consumers aware of their rights. This year, World Consumer Empowerment Day will be celebrated on the theme 'Fair and Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Consumers'. The next era is artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is both a boon and a curse for the consumer."



The government has no control over AI

AI will affect consumer rights as AI can be used by merchants and multinational companies to cheat consumers. All the items for sale on e-commerce and online platforms are not accurate. Sometimes the privacy of consumers is also threatened due to AI. AI-generated images, photographs, paintings, music, videos and audio etc. are used in advertisements to attract consumers and to cheat customers.

AI can also generate incorrect videos. Most of the AI Microsoft, Google and Meta are in control. Computing companies all over the world control this technology. Even the government has no control over AI. AI can impact the huge numbers of jobs in media, health care, manufacturing, farming, etc. Consumers have very little information about the use of AI. Nowadays there are a number of cases where AI is used for fraud scams.

Do consumers have rights under the new Consumer Protection Act - 2019?

Anandita Mehta said, "The celebration of World Consumer Empowerment Day was started by US President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Then in 1983, the United Nations decided to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day. The government has approved the new Consumer Protection Act - 2019 to empower consumers."

This new act has amended several laws for the convenience of the consumers. Customer complaints are now easy to make. As per the old law, the customer could go to the consumer forum of the city where the customer has bought the goods and file a complaint. But as per the new law, now consumers can file complaints from anywhere in India.



Complaints can be filed online

An e-filing portal has also been launched to file complaints online. The Central Consumer Protection Authority can withdraw the unsafe product from the market. The authority can also fine a company that sells unsafe products and a company that advertises greedily can also be fined. The cases in the consumer court are overcrowded.

Cases take years to be heard. Therefore, mediation is also held to settle out of court between the customer and the company. Mediation can involve the court. For E-commerce platforms, different rules are applied. Thus many new provisions have been made for consumer protection.



India gets first place in England-based Consumer International Board of Trustees

India has got first place in the England-based Consumer International Board of Trustees. Anindita Mehta has been appointed to the Board of Trustees at Consumer International. She will now represent consumer rights in the India and Southeast Asia region at Consumers International (CI), which will work together to influence both domestic and international policies affecting consumers. It also undertakes several campaigns to uphold corporate responsibility and protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices.

Sharing her vision for the next four years as a member of the Board of Trustees and Council, Anandita said, "CERC, being India's leading consumer rights organisation, has been doing consumer-centric activities since 1978. Consumers International is now looking forward to reaping the benefits."