Early Detection And Timely Treatment Key To Curing Pediatric Cancers, Say Oncologists

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl, once full of life, playing, singing, and running around began experiencing persistent fever, joint pain, weight loss, and loss of appetite. Alarmed, her parents consulted doctors, who diagnosed her with blood cancer. The shocking news left them devastated.
Fortunately, the cancer was detected in its early stages, and doctors assured the family that timely treatment could save their child. She underwent treatment and fully recovered, proving that early detection is key to overcoming childhood cancer.
On the occasion of World Childhood Cancer Day, which is celebrated every year on February 15, experts emphasize the growing incidence of pediatric cancers and the importance of early intervention. At MNJ Government Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, 400-500 children with various cancers are admitted annually, highlighting the urgency of awareness and timely medical attention.
Child cancer patients at MNJ
According to oncologists, 80% of childhood cancers are different forms of blood cancer (leukemia). This occurs when white blood cells multiply uncontrollably, compromising the body's immune system. If diagnosed early, the survival rate can be as high as 90%, even in advanced cases, the recovery rate remains 30-40%.
Doctors urge parents to be vigilant and seek medical advice if their child exhibits: Frequent fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, lethargy, fatigue, pale skin, unexplained bruising, joint pain, persistent headaches, nausea, vomiting upon waking, severe bleeding, skin spots, swollen lymph nodes (neck, groin), night sweats, abdominal swelling, pain, or difficulty breathing. Symptoms do not always indicate cancer, but medical tests are essential for early diagnosis.
Childhood Cancer Cases at MNJ Hospital (2023): Total Cases: 426; Blood Cancers: 282; Brain Tumors: 48; Bone Tumors: 40; Liver & Kidney Cancers: 38; and Other Tumors: 18.
Free Advanced Cancer Care at MNJ Hospital
Dr. Chaitanya, Professor, MNJ Government Cancer Hospital, emphasizes that MNJ provides state-of-the-art pediatric cancer treatments at zero cost.
Bone marrow transplants, crucial for blood cancer treatment, are performed free of charge at MNJ, whereas private hospitals charge over ₹20 lakh.
If detected early, 70-90% of childhood cancers can be completely cured.
More Common in Boys Than Girls
Dr Sirisha Rani, Pediatric Hemato Oncologist, Rainbow Hospital, highlights that cancer is more prevalent in boys than girls.
The most common childhood cancers include leukemia, brain tumors, and cancers of the adrenal gland, neck, chest, stomach, kidney, bone, and soft tissues.
Lifestyle factors, including junk food consumption, lack of exercise, and obesity, may contribute to cancer risks.
Parents should ensure a balanced diet and encourage physical activity to promote overall health.
Takeaway: Early Detection Saves Lives
Childhood cancer, though alarming, is highly treatable when diagnosed early. Awareness, prompt medical intervention, and access to advanced treatment facilities can turn a life-threatening diagnosis into a survival story. Be alert. Act early. Save lives.
