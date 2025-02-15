ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Detection And Timely Treatment Key To Curing Pediatric Cancers, Say Oncologists

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl, once full of life, playing, singing, and running around began experiencing persistent fever, joint pain, weight loss, and loss of appetite. Alarmed, her parents consulted doctors, who diagnosed her with blood cancer. The shocking news left them devastated.

Fortunately, the cancer was detected in its early stages, and doctors assured the family that timely treatment could save their child. She underwent treatment and fully recovered, proving that early detection is key to overcoming childhood cancer.

On the occasion of World Childhood Cancer Day, which is celebrated every year on February 15, experts emphasize the growing incidence of pediatric cancers and the importance of early intervention. At MNJ Government Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, 400-500 children with various cancers are admitted annually, highlighting the urgency of awareness and timely medical attention.

Child cancer patients at MNJ

According to oncologists, 80% of childhood cancers are different forms of blood cancer (leukemia). This occurs when white blood cells multiply uncontrollably, compromising the body's immune system. If diagnosed early, the survival rate can be as high as 90%, even in advanced cases, the recovery rate remains 30-40%.

Doctors urge parents to be vigilant and seek medical advice if their child exhibits: Frequent fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, lethargy, fatigue, pale skin, unexplained bruising, joint pain, persistent headaches, nausea, vomiting upon waking, severe bleeding, skin spots, swollen lymph nodes (neck, groin), night sweats, abdominal swelling, pain, or difficulty breathing. Symptoms do not always indicate cancer, but medical tests are essential for early diagnosis.

Childhood Cancer Cases at MNJ Hospital (2023): Total Cases: 426; Blood Cancers: 282; Brain Tumors: 48; Bone Tumors: 40; Liver & Kidney Cancers: 38; and Other Tumors: 18.

Free Advanced Cancer Care at MNJ Hospital

Dr. Chaitanya, Professor, MNJ Government Cancer Hospital, emphasizes that MNJ provides state-of-the-art pediatric cancer treatments at zero cost.