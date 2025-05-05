World Cartoonist Day 2025: Kerala Minister Balagopal Flags Trends To Silence Pens Of Cartoonists

Thiruvananthapuram: While the world is celebrating World Cartoonist Day on May 5, Kerala can proudly claim to be an important part of India's cartooning heritage. While there was the iconic Sankar, the father of Indian cartooning, there have been many more such brilliant satirists in this small southern state — the legendary Kutty, for instance, and a host of others.

This time around, it's fascinating to investigate a less-heralded aspect of a well-known Kerala politician —Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who not only has an eye for the aesthetics of cartoons but actively draws them. Way back in his days of relative obscurity before entering the limelight, Balagopal was already sketching lines of protest and satire. Even now, amidst the stresses of running a government, he makes time to draw — an activity that he regards as creative and critical.

"With a nation that boasts of freedom of expression, we are witnessing alarming trends that silence the pens of cartoonists," Balagopal said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

A cartoon by K N Balagopal. (ETV Bharat)

A Lifelong Affair with Cartoons

The minister cannot remember exactly when he started sketching. But he recalls drawing since childhood and being serious about cartoons in college. Those early years also involved him dabbling with caricatures. "The cartoonist in me was born out of my tendency to criticise society and question the status quo," he says.

One of his pleasant memories is publishing a hand-sketched college cartoon magazine with a friend — an early effort to direct creative dissent. Although political obligations later suspended frequent artistic activities, he still draws periodically, particularly when asked by the media or at public ceremonies. "If I manage to get a few minutes, and pen and paper are at hand, I try to sketch something," he giggles.

"I Don't Call Myself a Cartoonist, But…"

Despite his humility, Balagopal is very much attached to the world of cartooning. "I wouldn't call myself a cartoonist. I just draw sometimes," he states. But he is seriously perturbed by the declining space for freedom of expression. He remembers several occasions when individuals have been imprisoned merely for publishing cartoons or opinion columns. He quotes a recent instance in West Bengal when a professor was arrested for simply re-posting a cartoon. "Suppressing expression has become a nationwide phenomenon. It's dangerous," he cautions.

A cartoon by K N Balagopal. (ETV Bharat)

Artists and Filmmakers in Fear

Balagopal feels India is headed in the direction of a culture where criticism is not welcome, even unsafe. "If this is allowed to go on unbridled, freedom of expression will be a sinister term," he argues, observing that even filmmakers are afraid to broach socially relevant but sensitive topics. He asserts that if democracy has to flourish, dissenting voices — drawn or written — need to be safeguarded. Silencing the cartoonist or the author is akin to extinguishing the last matchstick in the dark," he adds.

A cartoon by K N Balagopal. (ETV Bharat)

Political Bias vs Truth in Cartoons

Do you ever concede political bias in your caricatures? "Certainly, I do not deny this. I am a member of a significant political party in Kerala. However, I never make an effort to twist facts. I believe my ideas I submit, are based on truth," he clarifies. He even remembers sketching an inflammatory caricature when the verdict on the Babri Masjid was announced — Lady Justice getting hanged, symbolising his political views about the situation.

Lockdown Favourites and Creations

The lockdown period induced by the COVID-19 pandemic provided him with additional time to go back to cartooning. Most of his creations at that time addressed social issues outside politics, with the virus itself being a frequent theme. Even though not a full-time artist anymore, he still enjoys watching cartoons with substance and humour. He enjoys good cartoons that not only entertain but also make one think. "Even after I became Finance Minister, numerous cartoons were sketched criticising me and my policies. But I never felt offended. I believe in hearing what all people have to say," he states.

A cartoon by K N Balagopal. (ETV Bharat)

A Cartoon's Power Lies in Awareness

Cartoons, according to Balagopal, require social awareness as well as intellectual depth to comprehend. He mentions Abu Abraham's cartoon during the Emergency period as one of his favourites — the one where the President is lounging in a bathtub, querying, "Is there anything left for me to sign?" That kind of satire, he claims, was lost on the majority but resonated with those who got its meanings.

He also refers to a recent cartoon criticising the Babri Masjid judgment. It depicted a courtroom full of wild animals approaching the judge and appealing to him, saying, "Based on your judgment in the Babri case, we too should be given justice — we were here long before the humans." Balagopal praised the underlying message of the cartoon as a brilliant exercise of public conscience.

Satire as Resistance

On World Cartoonist Day, Balagopal's thoughts bring us back to the critical role cartoons play as tools of protest, truth-telling and democratic participation. With political pressures building and freedom of expression reeling under threat, his words and his drawings ring out as a strong reminder: satire is still important.