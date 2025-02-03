ETV Bharat / bharat

World Cancer Day 2025 Calls For United Action Against The Major Health Concern

The day began on 4 February 2000 in Paris, when the 'Charter of Paris Against Cancer' was signed during the 'World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium'. Its purpose was to promote cooperation globally against cancer. Cancer is a major health concern in India, and the number of cancer cases is increasing.

The theme of World Cancer Day 2025 is “United by Unique”, marking the start of a three-year campaign from 2025 to 2027. the first year of UICC's new 'U by U' campaign, focusing on a people-centred approach to cancer care, Every experience with cancer is unique and it will take all of us, united, to create a world where we look beyond the disease and see the person before the patient. By spotlighting personal stories, it aims to foster empathy, understanding, and inclusivity in cancer care.

What was the theme “United by Unique” about?

Perspectives Stories: The campaign intends to showcase real stories with unique perspectives. Everyone has unique needs, unique perspectives, and a unique story to tell, yet people touched by cancer are united in a shared ambition to lower the cancer burden, to see cancer treated successfully, and to lead better lives with cancer.

Encourage Personalised Care: Advocate for healthcare systems to provide tailored treatment and services.

Foster Inclusivity: Ensure equal access to compassionate and effective cancer care for everyone regardless of their background.

Top Cancer Types in India in 2024:

Five of the most common forms of cancer in India are as follows:

1. Lung Cancer

2. Colorectal Cancer

3. Breast Cancer

4. Pancreatic Cancer

5. Stomach Cancer.

SOME FACTS

The word ‘cancer’ comes from the Latin for Crab just like the zodiac sign.

Cancer was first described by the ancient Egyptians.

Annual deaths: According to WHO, 10 million people die from cancer every year. That’s more than HIV/Aids, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

Preventable deaths: over 40% of cancer-related deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, poor diet, and physical inactivity.

Early detection: almost 1/3 of all cancer deaths could be prevented through routine screening early detection, and treatment.

Geographical impact: 70% of cancer deaths occur in low-to-middle-income countries.

Economic cost: $1.6 trillion is the estimated total annual economic cost of cancer.

There are more skin cancer cases due to indoor tanning than lung cancer cases due to smoking.

More than half of all cancers are preventable.

There are more than 200 types and subtypes of cancer.

The most common cancers diagnosed in men are prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers. For women, the 3 most common cancers are breast, lung, and colorectal.

American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that the U.S. will see just over 2 million new cancer cases in 2024, as well as over 611,000 cancer deaths.

The estimated number of new invasive cancer cases in the United States in 2024 by sex an cancer type. In total, there will be approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases, the equivalent of about 5480 diagnoses each day. In addition, there will be about 56,500 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ in women and 99,700 new cases of melanoma in situ of the skin in 2024.

The lifetime probability of being diagnosed with invasive cancer is slightly higher for men (41.6% than for women (39.6%)

It is believed that the higher risk in men for most cancer types largely reflects greater exposure to carcinogenic environmental and lifestyle factors, such as smoking, although a recent study suggests that other non-modifiable differences also play a large role.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death among children aged 1–14 years in the United States, surpassed only by accidents, and is the fourth most common cause of death among adolescents (aged 15–19 years). In 2024, an estimated 9620 children (aged birth to 14 years) and 5290 adolescents (aged 15–19 years) will be diagnosed with cancer, and 1040 and 550, respectively, will die from the disease. An estimated one in 257 children and adolescents will be diagnosed with cancer before age 20 years.

The first time new cases of cancer in the US are expected to cross the 2-million mark. That ’almost 5,500 cancer diagnoses a day.

Top Cancer States in India With Highest Crude Cancer Incidence Rates

Cancer is one of the most common causes of death (9%) in India, where non-communicable diseases were projected to account for 63% of all fatalities.

The greatest incidence rate for both sexes was seen in North East India according to Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs). Mizoram, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh are states with the highest cancer rates in India.

The Aizawl district was found to have the highest death rate among men. Males between the ages of 0-74 are more likely to develop cancer in the Aizawl district of Mizoram, Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh, East Khasi Hills district, and Kamrup urban areas. In the age range of 0 to 74 years, the likelihood of developing cancer is one in four for women in the Papum Pare district and one in five for women in the state of Mizoram.

In comparison to other regions of India respectively, 70.4% of male cases and 46.5% of female cases in the NE region has the highest cancer Incidence rates (number of newly detected cases) in the Aizawl district are 7 times higher in males and 4 times higher in females than those in Osmanabad and Beed districts. The NE states have the highest percentage of cancers linked to cigarette use, followed by the West and Central regions. Manipur and Mizoram states have the highest number of lung cancers.

Nasopharynx, hypopharynx, oesophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, larynx, lung, breast, and cervix uteri are the most common cancer sites in the North-East region.