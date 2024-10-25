ETV Bharat / bharat

Schools From Delhi, Ratlam, Madurai Achieve World’s Best School Prizes 2024

All the winners and finalists of the World’s Best School Prizes will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Dubai ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Three innovative schools from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have been named winners of the World's Best School Prizes 2024. Ryan International School in Delhi, CM RISE School Vinoba in Ratlam, and Kalvi International Public School in Madurai were each honoured with awards.

The awards are presented by T4 Education, a London-based organisation, in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation.

State-run kindergarten to secondary CM RISE School Vinoba won the prize in the Innovation category. “Your innovative solutions will inspire countless others across the world to take the action necessary to safeguard the future of our planet,” said Jill Huntley, Managing Director of Global Corporate Citizenship at Accenture.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh congratulated and wished all teachers, children, parents and school staff of the CM RISE School Vinoba and celebrated the victory.

T4 Education founder Vikas Pota praised CM Rise School and said, "It is a matter of great honour as an Indian to award Ratlam's Vinoba CM Rise School the world's best school in the field of innovation. Behind this success is the tireless hard work and dedication of Principal Sandhya Vohra, Vice Principal Gajendra Singh Rathore and all the teachers."