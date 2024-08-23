Four Workers Injured In Chemical Accident At Synergyne Active Ingredients In AP's Anakapalli District

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): Four workers sustained injuries in a chemical accident that occurred at Synergyne Active Ingredients in Pharma City, Parawada, late Thursday night. The incident took place around midnight during a chemical mixing process. The workers, all from Jharkhand, were promptly shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken swift action. He has contacted officials to gather detailed information about the accident and has instructed Home Minister Anitha and senior officials to visit the site immediately. The Chief Minister has emphasised the need to ensure that the injured workers receive the best possible medical treatment.