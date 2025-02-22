ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Among 5 Labourers Crushed To Death After Truck Empties Sand On Shed In Maharashtra's Jalna

The weight of the sand caused the tin shed to collapse burying the workers sleeping inside.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Updated : Feb 22, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Jalna: Five labourers including a 17-year-old boy were killed after a dumper truck unloaded sand on the shed they were sleeping in at a construction site in Maharashtra's Jalna district, officials said on Saturday.

The weight of the sand caused the tin shed to collapse burying the five workers. Sources said the driver was unaware of the labourers' presence in the shed. The incident took place at 3.30 am on Saturday on the Pasodi-Chandol Road in Jafrabad taluka of Jalna District. A 12-year-old girl was pulled out alive from the shed.

What exactly happened

At 3:30 in the morning, the tipper-truck driver dumped the sand on the shed, crushing six people sleeping in it. A woman who was sleeping nearby noticed the incident and screamed after which the driver fled from the spot.

"The woman then went to the nearby cowshed and called the farmers who removed the sand and pulled out six people. One of them, a 12-year-old girl, was saved, however, the rest were dead," officials said.

A police official identified the deceased as Ganesh Kashinath Dhanwai (50) and his son Bhushan Dhanwai (17), both residents of Golegaon in Sillod tehsil; Rajendra Dagduba Wagh (40) of Dahid, Buldhana; Sunil Samadhan Sapkal (20) of Padmavati village in Bhokardan tehsil; and Supdu Aher, (38) of Tondapur in Jamner.

All the deceased were close relatives of each other. The project was being carried out by a contractor named Ravindra Anand. Sources said the contractor was illegally mining sand at night.

When the police tried to take the bodies of the deceased, the villagers took a stand not to allow them without a panchnama (a document that records the details of a crime scene investigation).

After villagers resisted, Police Inspector PV Ingle of Jafrabad Police Station asked his team to carry out the panchnama and also informed the revenue department officials since it was alleged that the sand was illegally mined.

