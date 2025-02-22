ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Among 5 Labourers Crushed To Death After Truck Empties Sand On Shed In Maharashtra's Jalna

Jalna: Five labourers including a 17-year-old boy were killed after a dumper truck unloaded sand on the shed they were sleeping in at a construction site in Maharashtra's Jalna district, officials said on Saturday.

The weight of the sand caused the tin shed to collapse burying the five workers. Sources said the driver was unaware of the labourers' presence in the shed. The incident took place at 3.30 am on Saturday on the Pasodi-Chandol Road in Jafrabad taluka of Jalna District. A 12-year-old girl was pulled out alive from the shed.

What exactly happened

At 3:30 in the morning, the tipper-truck driver dumped the sand on the shed, crushing six people sleeping in it. A woman who was sleeping nearby noticed the incident and screamed after which the driver fled from the spot.

"The woman then went to the nearby cowshed and called the farmers who removed the sand and pulled out six people. One of them, a 12-year-old girl, was saved, however, the rest were dead," officials said.