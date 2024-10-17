Worker Found Dead In Woman Attire In Mussoorie IAS Training Academy Campus

Mussoorie: A worker of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, was found dead in the staff room of the campus. It is being told that the deceased was dressed in a woman's attire.

According to the information received, police had to break the door of the staff room to retrieve the body of the 22-year-old found under mysterious circumstances. Later the body was sent for an autopsy.

It is yet to be ascertained what led the youth to take this drastic step in feminine attire with make-up and a saree. The Mussoorie Police have started investigating the causes of his death.

After being selected by the UPSC, officers of the Indian Administrative Service undergo training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. LBSNAA is a civil servant training institute located in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Its main objective is to train civil servants and conduct the foundation course for 'Group A' officials.

(Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)