ETV Bharat / bharat

Worker Found Dead In Woman Attire In Mussoorie IAS Training Academy Campus

It is yet to be ascertained what led the youth to take this drastic step in feminine attire with make-up and a saree.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 26 minutes ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Representative Image
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Mussoorie: A worker of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, was found dead in the staff room of the campus. It is being told that the deceased was dressed in a woman's attire.

According to the information received, police had to break the door of the staff room to retrieve the body of the 22-year-old found under mysterious circumstances. Later the body was sent for an autopsy.

It is yet to be ascertained what led the youth to take this drastic step in feminine attire with make-up and a saree. The Mussoorie Police have started investigating the causes of his death.

After being selected by the UPSC, officers of the Indian Administrative Service undergo training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. LBSNAA is a civil servant training institute located in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Its main objective is to train civil servants and conduct the foundation course for 'Group A' officials.

(Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Also Read:

  1. CEC Rajiv Kumar Lands Safely After Unexpected Night Stay At Ghost Village In Uttarakhand
  2. U'khand Police Issues Guidelines To Stop 'Spit Jihad', Advises Verification Of Dhaba Staff, CCTV In Kitchen

Mussoorie: A worker of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, was found dead in the staff room of the campus. It is being told that the deceased was dressed in a woman's attire.

According to the information received, police had to break the door of the staff room to retrieve the body of the 22-year-old found under mysterious circumstances. Later the body was sent for an autopsy.

It is yet to be ascertained what led the youth to take this drastic step in feminine attire with make-up and a saree. The Mussoorie Police have started investigating the causes of his death.

After being selected by the UPSC, officers of the Indian Administrative Service undergo training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. LBSNAA is a civil servant training institute located in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Its main objective is to train civil servants and conduct the foundation course for 'Group A' officials.

(Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Also Read:

  1. CEC Rajiv Kumar Lands Safely After Unexpected Night Stay At Ghost Village In Uttarakhand
  2. U'khand Police Issues Guidelines To Stop 'Spit Jihad', Advises Verification Of Dhaba Staff, CCTV In Kitchen
Last Updated : 9 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LBSNAA MUSSOORIEUPSC CIVIL SERVICESINDIAN ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICEMUSSOORIE POLICELBSNAA STAFF ENDS LIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.