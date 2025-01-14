Work On Waqf Bill Progressing At Good Pace, Positive Results Will Come Soon: Meghwal

New Delhi: The work on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is currently being scrutinised by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), is progressing at a good pace and "positive results" will come out soon, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by "Panchjanya", a magazine associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Meghwal, while refusing to comment on the "sub-judice" Places of Worship Act, said if the Supreme Court asks the Centre to file an affidavit, it will submit one that is in "national interest".

Responding to a question on the Waqf Bill, the minister said the Narendra Modi government took a "big decision" and brought the Bill, which was passed by the Union Cabinet.

"When the Bill was introduced, there was a demand that it should go to a committee, so the JPC was formed. Meetings are happening, field visits have also been done and the work is proceeding at a good pace. You cannot say that the process is slow," he said.

Meghwal said Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had spoken about the government's sentiments on the Bill when it was introduced. "There is no need for any doubt. Very soon, you will see positive results in Parliament," he said.

Asked if there is any plan to change the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, Meghwal said, "I am the law minister, this matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, I cannot comment on it."

"But whatever decision is taken, if the government is asked for an affidavit or something, action will be taken in national interest," he added. The Places of Worship Act, enacted in 1991, was brought to preserve the religious character of all places of worship in the country as they stood on August 15, 1947, exempting the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

A special bench of the Supreme Court is hearing six petitions, including the lead one filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging various provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Meghwal also slammed opposition parties for spreading "fake propaganda" during the Lok Sabha election last year that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would change the Constitution if it came to power again.

"In 2024, a fake narrative was spread that the BJP will come to power for a third straight time to change the Constitution. This was a fake narrative," he said. Talking about judicial reforms, he said the new criminal laws will also help tackle the pendency of cases.