Work In Tandem: PM Modi To Security Agencies After Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all security agencies to work in tandem, after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJ&K) terrorist camps early on Wednesday under what the government termed as 'Operation Sindoor'.

Following the precision strikes on terror camps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and took stock of the present situation along the border areas.

PM Modi has also asked border security force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chaudhary to take all steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens living in the border areas. The BSF DG Singh met Modi at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) this evening.

Reportedly, as many as 15 Indians lost their lives and 43 others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Tangdhar regions as Pakistan resorted to arbitrary firing and heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border since Wednesday morning, officials in the Army said.

The Pakistani troops resorted to firing soon after Indian armed forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ at 1:05 AM on Wednesday killing more than 70 terrorists and their linkmen in Pakistan and PoJ&K.