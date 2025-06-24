Work At UP Defence Industrial Corridor Project Moves At A Snail's Pace

Lucknow/Aligarh: With the government aiming for a swift rollout of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) project, six defence industrial corridors — Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot — have received a cumulative investment to the tune of Rs 28,809 crore.

However, the progress of the work in Aligarh is moving at a snail's pace, as out of 24 companies, the buildings of four can be seen on the ground, and work is going on in the production units of 'Veriwin Defence' and 'Amitek Electronic'. The rest of the companies are limited to paperwork. Asked about the reason, a concerned officer said the state government has been allotting land to companies since 2021. But the delay in procuring the licence and approval to set up the production has remained a cause of concern. Companies in the defence and aerospace sector have to secure approval from many places when they are developing any technology related to explosive material, he added.

Under this project, 62 hectares of land were allotted to 24 companies, which included investment proposals of Rs 3,300 crore. In four years, except for two companies, the sites of the rest are still deserted. Amit Sharma, director of Amitek Electronics, said, "Our company works on equipment like electronic warfare systems and satellite space ports. We were allotted land by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA) in 2021, and the unit was established in 2022. Since then, the work is in progress."

Regarding the facilities, Sharma said work on roads and electricity is on. "We cannot expect facilities like Singapore from the administration. UPIDA has helped us in many ways. However, work is very slow at the local level. Electricity is an important component, but it is not being supplied to run the unit. To deal with this, we had to find an alternative, as work cannot be stopped. Our operation cost has shot up," he added.

Another investor, on the condition of anonymity, said, "The lack of power connectivity has forced us to use generators. However, the administration will blame us for pollution. It would have been better if a PNG connection had been provided for the Defence Industrial Corridor."

Some investors say their application was accepted after two years, and notices started being served to immediately start the product, despite no paved road, electricity and water facility on the spot.

Dhanjit Vadra, managing director of Allen & Elven, which is investing in the Aligarh Defence Industrial Corridor, said, "We were allotted eight hectares of land by UPIDA in 2021. Our company works on drones and anti-drone systems. The work will be completed in the next four to five months. This is a self-funded project, on which I am working carefully. It might take some time, but it will be beneficial in the long run. As the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran conflict have seen excessive use of drones and anti-drone systems, there will be a greater demand for the technology," he said.

"The central government procures our technology. Earlier, there was not so much demand for it, which is the reason behind the delay. Now, the government has changed, and the renewed demand is also visible. We are selling our products on a large scale and aim to export to the Gulf countries and African countries," he added.

Another investor, requesting anonymity, said he was allotted land by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2021. But the delay in getting clearance from the central government agencies took longer to set up the project. "Had the Centre implemented a single window clearance system like the state government, the work would have progressed at a faster pace," he added.