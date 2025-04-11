ETV Bharat / bharat

Won't Tolerate Insult To Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule: Prakash Ambedkar

The film Phule is based on the life of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. Mahatma Phule founded the Satyashodhak Samaj.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

Pune: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadhi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that they would not tolerate any insult to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

"The Central Board of Film Certification or the Censor Board does not have a right to oppose the Phule movie. If they, we will protest outside the members of CBFC," Ambedkar said.

The film Phule was to hit the theatres today but since a few organisations objected to a few scenes in the movie, the Censor Board reportedly asked for cuts in it.

"The scenes to which objections has been raised is an integral part of Mahatma Phule's literature, which has been published by the Maharashtra. Since this has been approved by the Centre, the Censor Board does not have a right to oppose it. If the Censor Board continues to oppose it, we will launch a protest outside the houses of Censor Board members," added Ambedkar.

The VBA held a protest outside the 'Phule Wada' in Pune against the Censor Board. "There are powers even prevalent today who oppose the work done by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. The society is unable to accept their work even after 150 years. There are some sections in the society, who are miffed by the work done by them and hence are opposing it," said Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, with regard to the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack case to India, Prakash Ambedkar said it was not a success. "BJP should not unnecessarily blow the trumpet," he concluded.

For the record, the Censor Board is currently headed by Prasoon Joshi.

