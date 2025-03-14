Won't Back Down: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda As Permission Denied For Sit-In At Ramlila Maidan Over 'Cow Slaughter'

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth, has expressed dissatisfaction after Delhi Police reportedly refused to grant him permission to hold a sit-in protest at Ramlila Maidan on March 17 (Monday) demanding a clear stance from political parties on cow slaughter. In a statement, the Shankaracharya said that permission has been denied citing deteriorating law and order.

He, however, vowed to continue his campaign on behalf of the Sanatana Dharma people and said protests will be held elsewhere in Delhi.

"You cannot suppress our voice by stopping us from staging a sit-in. This protest is on behalf of all people of Sanatana Dharma community. On their behalf, we are asking the government and to all the opposition parties, what is their stance on cow slaughter. This voice is on behalf of every Sanatan Dharmi, we are just giving it a platform. If any party or the government thinks that they can suppress this voice, they are mistaken. Because devotion for cow is in our blood. This is not politically motivated. We won't back down. Understand this as soon as possible," said Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The Shankaracharya further warned saying, "If permission is not granted to stage sit-in at Ramlila, I along with my supporters will sit at Krishna Leela Maidan or any other place in Delhi. We will raise all our questions. Wherever we sit, the voice of 125 crore Sanatana Dharma people will resonate. The fight is not going to stop untill we get a clear answer from the political parties."

Ultimatum To All Parties

A few days back, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand had shared the motive behind the protest during an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. "Our voice is on behalf of the public, in favour of the public and on the demand of the public. We had asked all political parties to clarify on their stance on cow slaughter. All the parties were given time. On March 17, we will sit at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan till 5PM and wait for their response. Political parties must express their views - whether they are in favour of cow slaughter or against it or will they remain silent and continue to witness whatever has been going on for the last 70-odd years," he had said.

The March 17 protest will serve as an X-ray of political parties, and bring to the fore what exactly is in their minds, he added.

