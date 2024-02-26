Won't Allow Child Marriage in Assam till I'm Alive: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Justifying the state Cabinet's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday told in Assembly that he would not allow the social menace of child marriage in the state till he's alive.

The Opposition, Congress and AIUDF, that had raised objections on the cabinet decision staged a walkout after Sarma stressed that the bill will be repealed in an attempt to abolish child marriage. While Congress called for amendments in the original bill instead of repealing it, AIUDF had moved an adjournment motion for discussing the decision, which was rejected by the Speaker.

"We will not allow child marriage in Assam till I'm alive," Sarma said on the last day of the ongoing budget session in Assembly. Hitting out at the Opposition, Sarma alleged AIUDF supports the child marriage system and is opposing the government's measures to curb it.

"Why are we repealing this law? The Act also contains provisions to allow five or six-year old children to register their marriage. All of you listen, we will not allow child marriage in Assam as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive," he said

The CM further said, "Shops that are run in the name of child marriage will be shut down before 2026. Think about the under-age children. I will not allow a girl aged five or six to get married. I will not allow any child marriage to take place in Assam till I am alive."